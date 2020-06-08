The nurturing spirit of 88-year-old Chelsie Forbes has graced the James City community for many decades. From helping preserve her hometown’s history to acting as a loving caregiver to the elderly and children alike, she has certainly left her mark across several generations.

“I always say my motto, ‘do unto others as you would have them to do unto you,’ and the greatest thing is ‘love ye one another,’” she said. “That’s what I taught my children and tried to instill into them.”

Chelsie was born and raised in New Bern. After graduating high school, she moved to New York for a few years, where she met the man who would become her husband. After returning to New Bern, he proposed to Chelsie in March 1952. He built them a quaint home in James City, and Chelsie still lives in it 68 years later.

She has worked in a variety of jobs during her lifetime. She worked in a tobacco factory in Farmville for a time and was a cook at Treasure Cove (now known as Fairfield Harbour) for about five years. One of her fondest careers was as a daycare provider for Childcare Network, where she worked for about seven years before retiring in 1996.

“I was thrilled,” said Chelsie. “I really did enjoy working with them. I went from the toddlers and sometimes the afterschool program. They put me in different places. I also cooked in there too.”

The children clearly enjoyed her as much as she enjoyed them, as she’d often have her grocery shopping trips interrupted by excited greetings and hugs from ones who saw her.

Chelsie has also been an influential contributor and driving force behind many local organizations. As a longtime James City resident with a strong connection to her hometown, her contributions have always been very heartful and purposeful. She continues to serve as an integral participant in several of them, many of which she was a charter member.

One particularly impressive feat is her membership with the James City Community Organization since they first stated in the 1960s. Since 2010, they have put on a big event similar to a homecoming that everyone from the area is invited to attend every three years. The day-long reunion of families and friends consists of activities for adults and children, including bouncy houses, food, music and a community-wide parade. Their goal is to bring cohesiveness to James City residents, both past and present, while remembering the area’s rich history. The organization also takes up concerns of residents and are instrumental in the planning of area activities and fundraisers.

Chelsie has also been active with the James City Historical Society for over 35 years, seeking to preserve the community’s vibrant history and traditions while educating others. She has helped them plan different programs and events. She helped establish and organize their annual senior banquet, which recognizes and celebrates James City residents ages 80 and older.

Additionally, she played an important role in preparing the slave quarters that are now part of a historical tour. The tour highlights several historic sites and their powerful stories, including the housing of slaves in the mid-1800s and the gravesites of 522 slaves and freedmen who were buried without tombstones or markers. Although Chelsie said she’s not as active as she wants to be, her involvement has certainly propelled the organization and aided in its accomplishments.

Chelsie is also one of the original members of the James City Task Force, which was formed in 1999 to assist with community concerns. At that time, one side of James City was being cut off from the other due to the Highway 70 developments. The James City Task Force members worked to come up with ways to keep the community connected. As a result, the city approved the construction of the pedestrian footbridge in an effort to lessen the divide and provide a safer way for James City residents to visit each other.

In addition, Chelsie is active with Pilgrim Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and has been a faithful member for over 70 years. The church is a dynamic part of the James City area and hosts a variety of events and guest speakers, as well as outreach ministries for children, elderly and anyone in need.

“I was the church clerk for over 26 years,” she proudly recalled. “I’ve been an usher, I’ve been on the number two choir, I’ve been a trustee; now I’m a deaconess and part of the missionary department.”

She has also been the secretary for the Missionary Baptist Association, an organization in which participating Missionary Baptist churches in the region take turns hosting collaborative ministries and events.

“Every church meets and has different programs and stuff like that,” Chelsie explained. “Like Pilgrim Chapel meets and everyone comes there, and they have different programs for the youth. We also have workshops during that time.”

She is part of the associated Craven County Missionary Union, as well as the East Carolina Progressive Union. When she’s not busy with volunteer work, Chelsie enjoys cooking and traveling. She has gone to many places across the United States, as well as several other countries.

“I’ve been around a lot,” she said. “I’ve gone to Japan, California, I’ve been to Las Vegas, Africa and Mexico. I’ve also been to Martha’s Vineyard.”

Chelsie has nine living children, as well as 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She has always taken on the role of caregiver for her loved ones. She acted as the sole caregiver to her father after he had a stroke, and she continued in that role until he passed away. She took on similar responsibilities when her husband was diagnosed with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s, and she was his sole caregiver for more than 10 years. Sadly, her husband passed away May 9. They had recently celebrated 68 years of marriage but had to celebrate separately as assisted living facilities are not allowing visitors during the pandemic.

Despite the great responsibilities and commitments that Chelsie has undertaken throughout her life, she has still managed to give back to her community as much as possible. She remains dedicated to her beloved city and its citizens and plans to keep going as long as she is able.

“I really have enjoyed working with the community and the organizations here in James City in New Bern,” said Chelsie. “I love to be around people and try to help one another. And I’m so thankful because God really has blessed me to be here, and I’m glad to see another day.”

