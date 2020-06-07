The community is called to join a conversation about racial inequalities Thursday via livestream.

Henderson County native Crystal Cauley has organized a panel discussion called Speak Out Loud: Voices of Unity following recent national events surrounding racial injustice.

The topics of discussion will be systemic racism, police brutality and racial disparities.

“The idea is to have a meeting that would have a few speakers discussing police brutality and racial disparities,” Cauley said. “This meeting will be dynamic and interactive with speakers using their voices to find hope after the trauma we all have witnessed in the case of George Floyd.”

She hopes the event will help heal the community.

“I’ve been working hard with a lot of people to promote peace and awareness,” Cauley added.

Panelists will be Cauley and community members YaShara Lynch, Scott Elliott, Tony Robles, Indian Jackson, Josh Williams, Brandy Benjamin, John Roberts and Scott Sheffron.

The livestream will start at 6 p.m. Thursday and can be accessed by searching for Speak Out Loud: Voices of Unity on Facebook or Crystal Cauley. Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is invited to tune in from home.

Cauley hopes the event gives a voice to those who need to be heard most right now.

“There are narratives from local African Americans who need their voices heard in our city with respect and transparency,” Cauley said. “I am advocating for the voiceless and ways to cope with the reality that systemic racism is in our country and we need to work on this together as a team.”

Cauley works hard to live by what she speaks. She is the creator of the Black Business Network of Western North Carolina, which has over 400 members and continues to grow. She also works to share information about local black history.

In 2019, she hosted the first Black Art and Craft Exhibition at Emanuel’s Corner on First Avenue West in Hendersonville because she felt like something was missing in her hometown.

Cauley also does doula work to help support black maternal health, she said.

“I love this community and county, and I definitely don’t want any more division. I want us to unify,” Cauley said. “This city is growing, and we all need to come together.”

Questions for the panel can be submitted to Cauley by email at bbnofwnc@gmail.com. Cauley says she hopes this discussion opens the door for more meetings in the future.

“The first step is having this meeting, which is an honor for me to organize and address the issues with dignity and character,” she said.