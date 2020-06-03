The victim said he was jumped and stabbed in the 400 block of Rutledge Drive.

WILMINGTON – Authorities are investigating an alleged incident that sent one man to the hospital with a stab wound late Tuesday.

Wilmington Police Department officers were dispatched to New Hanover Regional Medical Center around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a man who said he had been jumped and stabbed in the 400 block of Rutledge Drive, according to a release.

The man’s injures were non-life-threatening.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.

