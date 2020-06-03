Kim Larrimore waits on the lawn Monday, June 1, outside Cone Health’s Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro for her grandchild to be born. “In this time of darkness, this is a blessing coming into our world,” Larrimore said. Cone Health owns Alamance Regional Medical Center and MedCenter Mebane. The hospitals aren’t allowing visitors inside because of the coronavirus risk. Larrimore brought a chair and signs, and wore a tiara for the occasion. One sign asked the big question: “Girl or Boy?” She got her answer just after 3 p.m.: a boy, Roan Wallace Overton, born to Ben and Jordan Vines Overton of Winston-Salem. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]