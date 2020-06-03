Committed to serving her country and helping patients, Dr. Constance Foreman, a primary care provider with NHRMC Physician Group-New Hanover Medical Group, volunteered to care for sailors on a Naval ship in Guam.

Dr. Foreman, who is in the U.S. Navy Reserve, was activated for COVID-19 relief in April. “When I got the call to volunteer, although there was uncertainty involved, I felt that this was a moment that I could make myself, my family, and my community proud,” she said.

Dr. Foreman, who is a Navy Lieutenant, joined the Navy Reserve in 2015 while still in residency and commissioned into a program called Training in Medical Specialties (TMS), which she said offered service time for her completion of residency.

Military service is an important part of her family history that Foreman is proud of, and it inspired her decision to join the Navy. “In my family, I have representatives of all the military branches, but my biological father and two uncles, whom I respect very much, were Marines," she said. “When I was in undergraduate school I learned more about how I could be a doctor and serve in the military, and I also gained understanding about how the Navy and Marines work together and that Navy medical officers care for Marines; I decided that this was how I could honor my family.”

Dr. Foreman was activated two days before she had to depart. “It is a little nerve wrecking to prepare so quickly, but I'm in a great position to do so,” she said. “My NHMG family is very supportive, and once I told them what was to come, the first question I received was, 'What can we do to help you?' and the next comment was, 'We are so proud.' With that level of backing it is easy to feel confident.”

When she decided to volunteer, Dr. Foreman said she first talked to her immediate family and then her godparents, two cousins who have also served in the Army, and a cousin who is a retired Air Force captain. “I am so inspired by the things that my family has accomplished, and they encourage me to be my best everyday,” she said. “They are proud and excited for me!”

Dr. Foreman, who expects to be away serving for about three months, said she knows she’s leaving her patients in good care and will see them again soon. She has this message for her patients:

“As I prepare to serve our country, I pray that you are proud of the sacrifice that I am making. I will not be here to care for you personally, but I am leaving you all in good hands. My colleagues at NHMG are just as dedicated to your health as I am. Continue to be safe, take care of yourselves, and I'll see you sooner than you know it.”