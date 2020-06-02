The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person/runaway juvenile from Mebane.

Tajae Wakely, 17, was last seen at 2094 Haith Fuller Trail about 4:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. Wakely is black, 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 160 pounds. Investigators are unsure what clothing he was wearing.

Wakely is under the care of the Cumberland County Department of Social Services, which has not heard from him. His mother, who lives in Benson, also has not heard from him.

Anyone with information about Wakely’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300.