RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican National Committee says it wants to hear from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper by Wednesday on whether the state can fully accommodate the party's national convention in August this summer.

The letter sent Saturday by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to Cooper comes a day after Cooper talked by phone with President Trump about the issue. The two disagreed about the viability of a full-fledged convention.

The convention is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in Charlotte. Trump and Republicans have said they want no coronavirus-related restrictions on attendance or hotel and restaurant capacity. Cooper's administration has said it needs details from Republicans on how they plan to hold a convention with up to 20,000 delegates and others safely.

McDaniel said in her letter Saturday that the party needs to hear from Cooper by Wednesday about the viability of a full convention.

Cooper's press office said Sunday that once they respond to the RNC, they will share the response publicly.