Matriarch Ella Mae English Moore brings joy to the lives of those she touches. Each year, she spreads a layer of charisma as host of well-known backyard extravaganzas that are missed this year due to COVID-19.

Raised by her mother, Amanda Lee Tate, on Lexington’s East Third Avenue, Moore has written a book about the sense of community with which she grew up. She lost her mother at age 8 and was cared for by her aunt in the bustling neighborhood of the Union Baptist community.

"I was always around a lot of family members," Moore recalls. "I was helping my mother’s sister and her children before I moved to Winston. We had a large family."

Moore attended Dunbar School on Fourth Street in Lexington and later, Atkins High in Winston-Salem. She left high school early, but eventually returned to earn her GED at Davidson County Community College. She also embarked on a career path that closely mirrored her passion for people and service.

Moore’s career contributions include working with DCCC to offer GED assistance, Davidson County Department of Social Services as "Chore Workers," the Sheriff’s Department as a detention officer and a home health aide administering dialysis treatments. Moore went on to earn an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education and began training local childcare workers; a skill she says came naturally.

She has served in a number of positions with the NAACP Golden Link Chapter 543, Order of Eastern Star, City of Lexington Revitalization Committee, Planning and Zoning Board, Davidson County Democratic Party, Davidson County Community Action, Leadership Davidson County and Davidson County partnership and as Ward 1 precinct chairperson.

Moore shared her commitment to family with her children Vernon Levi English and Bonnie Moore McCray. She lives within a "stone’s throw" distance of stepson Michael Mobley, son of her husband the late Eddie Moore, who died in 1970.

"Momma has always been about family," said McCray. "And was a hard worker and was one of those people that just had the smarts to do anything."

Working intensely until 2005, doctors discovered that Moore had a hole in her heart that was likely undetected from birth.

"I had trouble breathing but they always said I had allergies or hay fever," Moore said. "I thought it came from being around smoke from the factories on Third Avenue and the incinerator."

She went on to have a surgery on her heart and assured everything has been fine. Since 2007, Moore has benefitted from being full-time on oxygen.

"That’s what limits her," McCray said. "She used to love to keep up her yard. Now she lives inside of the house she designed. But she hasn’t let any of this stop her."

Her favorite scripture is "With God all things are Possible."

She’s been hosting family celebrations since the late 1980s. Activities typically include bouncy houses, volleyball, softball and a game of Spades.

"We used to do a lot of dancing," Moore shared.

A few years if her partieis included Winston-Salem-based DJ Daddio from the Patio. Since 2000, Moore has been the official host of the Tate Family Annual Memorial Day Cookout.

"Now you can put on your own music," Moore remarked. "It used to be an all-night thing. We were never too loud. We just like to have fun."

One of her fondest celebrations includes five generations and one of her largest Memorial Day holiday cookouts in 2014. The fest included her first great, great grandson, Darion English Williams, who had just been born.

The celebration always includes a moment to acknowledge those who served in the military. As a mother of a son retired from service and others who have returned from service, the group pauses each year to reflect. Moore said this was one way to commemorate the safe return of several service members in the family and honor those who paid the ultimate price.

This year, family, friends and children from coast to coast surprised Moore with a Zoom celebration organized by relative Tina Royal. "I had seen it [Zoom] advertised on television… I was excited," said Moore.

She enjoyed having the opportunity to see family from California to Georgia and Washington, D.C. She only had one regret.

"We didn’t get to eat," Moore quipped.

When asked if she was looking forward to next year's cookout season, the 80-year-old said, "Yes! Yes! Yes! You know the family is gonna make me have one, if I am still here."

Antionette Kerr is a media correspondent.