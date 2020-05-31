Gene Merritt talks about organization’s efforts to delay a possible sale/partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center

After declaring from the steps of Wilmington City Hall six months ago that efforts to find a new owner/partner for New Hanover Regional Medical Center were moving too fast and without sufficient public involvement, the group Save Our Hospital has failed to slow down or change the process so far.

With the hospital’s board and the county commissioners now both signed off on pursuing proposals from three North Carolina medical powerhouses, the fate of the county-owned health system could be decided before the year is out.

Atrium, Duke and Novant were chosen as the top three among the six organizations that submitted proposals. All three are not-for-profit health systems and each put forward a unique plan for partnerships with NHRMC and one is offering a flat-out purchase.

Novant, meanwhile, recently announced that if it were chosen, UNC Health and the UNC School of Medicine have committed to being part of its partnership, expanding its current medical education program at NHRMC and enhancing the long-standing pediatric program. UNC Health was one of the three groups that did not make the cut for further study.

The StarNews asked Gene Merritt, president of Save Our Hospital, for an update on the group’s work.

Question: In a nutshell, why does Save Our Hospital (SOH) oppose the current initiative?

Answer: We don’t necessarily oppose an initiative to consider selling or a partnership. What we do oppose is the manner in which the process has been conducted. We feel that if the county wanted to explore the possibility of selling, restructuring or partnering the hospital, it should have engaged an outside consultant independent from the hospital’s executive staff and board of trustees. All of the appropriate due diligence would have been conducted openly in a public forum, affording ample opportunity for the citizens of New Hanover County to engage in the conversation.

Instead, the entire process was conceived in private, with very few participants involved up until the time the county commissioners passed a resolution of intent to sell. Since that time, despite the establishment of the Partnership Advisory Group, a very limited amount of public input has been allowed or will be allowed. The entire process has been based on a strategic plan that very few people have seen.

Q. What specifically does SOH oppose?

A. We are opposed to an outright sale of the hospital or a partnership structure that would remove local control. By local control, we mean local ownership and management. This model could be achieved in a carefully structured partnership agreement. So far, we do not see a proposed arrangement that would ensure local control and accountability.

Q. What actions has your group taken?

A. Our fundamental efforts have been conducting a public information campaign in which we have tried to communicate to the public what we believe are the likely outcomes of a sale or partnership that gives up local control. Those are, we believe:

• Loss of jobs at the hospital and in the community at large, with all levels of nursing suffering the greatest. Nurses will have to work harder for no more money.

• Higher prices.

• Fewer health-care choices for patients.

• Loss of local control. All major decisions will be made outside Wilmington.

Various informal surveys indicate that 80-90 percent of those polled are opposed to a sale or partnership removing local control. We believe we are on the side of the people on this issue.

Q. What is your sense of where things currently stand?

A. We feel that the county and the hospital are, and have been, on a fast track to make a deal as soon as possible. They have not veered from their planned decision-making process. They have not slowed down due to the pandemic or for any other reason.

Q. What do you think about UNC becoming a partner as part of the Novant offer?

A. That would depend on the structure of a given deal. Fundamentally, we oppose losing the current UNC relationship. On the other hand, if they were involved in a problematic deal, we would oppose it. We will say that UNC Health’s condition in their proposal that they would opt out of the system if the hospital were sold is not a good negotiating strategy.

Q. What does SOH think should happen at NHRMC?

A. Our ideal vision is to reinvent NHRMC by creating a regional health care system owned and operated by and accountable to the people of Southeastern North Carolina, maintaining our existing and possibly upgraded relationship with the UNC School of Medicine.

Q. What do you think about the work the PAG has done? Has that work eased any of your concerns?

A. The PAG was appointed by the county manager and the CEO of the hospital who, in turn, are voting members of the group. We feel they appointed members who would be in basic agreement with their desire to dispose of the hospital. The information flow of the PAG has been managed by the hospital consultant, Navigant, and the CEO and county manager. Therefore, this is not an independent group. No doubt some of the members are open-minded and want to do the right thing for our community, but in the final analysis, if they object in any significant manner, they will be outvoted.

Q. What does SOH plan to do next?

A. We are currently working on building a petition calling for a slowdown and re-evaluation of the process itself. We have several hundred names to date and that number is growing every day. We plan to present the petition to the county commissioners and to the public.

Q. Are legal options being considered? Does your group have legal representation?

A. Our legal counsel is Hall & Green Law of Wilmington. We have also received legal advice from state and national attorneys interested in this matter. We are considering a variety of possible legal actions if we feel they are deemed necessary to protect the interests of the people of this area. We hope that will not be necessary.

Q. Have you been in touch with officials or agencies at the state or federal level? If so, what has been their response?

A. We have been in touch with the attorney general of North Carolina and the Federal Trade Commission asking them to investigate any deal on the table for antitrust implications of monopolistic restraint of trade and other public policy issues.

Q. Any final thoughts?

A. We believe a sale or partnership giving up local control will most likely create loss of jobs, higher prices, and fewer choices. This outcome will negatively affect every man, woman, child, and business in New Hanover County and most of southeastern North Carolina. Health care is already expensive, it could become unaffordable for many people.

Monopolies are the enemy of free enterprise capitalism. Monopolies increase prices and reduce choices. NHRMC is already a monopoly. Selling it would create an even larger monopoly. The purpose of monopolies is to make money.

Reporter Scott Nunn can be reached at 910-343-2272 or Scott.Nunn@StarNewsOnline.com.