Good morning! It's Saturday, May 30, the 151th day of 2020. There are 215 days left in the year. Here's your Saturday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

It wasn’t the 100th birthday celebration Don Saunders envisioned for his mother, but it was the one circumstances dictated.

Friday, Saunders along with family, friends and representatives of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to Saunders’ mother, Lucille Saunders, on the occasion of her 100th birthday.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the celebration could not be held face to face. Instead, a caravan of cars drove by the Whispering Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Country Club Drive to mark the occasion. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

MUSIC: Celtic musician Hanz Araki is scheduled to perform a live-streamed concert at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, sponsored by the Rooster’s Wife in Aberdeen. Araki’s performance can be viewed on the Rooster’s Wife Facebook page.

TRAIL WORK: Beginning Monday, work will begin on the lower portion of the Cape Fear River Trail. It’s expected to take a year to complete. Barricades will be placed near mile marker 5, just below the second boardwalk that is behind the Fayetteville PWC P.O. Hoffer Water Treatment Facility off Hoffer Drive.

Today's weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

IN THE NEWS

Nursing homes in the Cape Fear region are trying to contain COVID-19 outbreaks as the disease ravages facilities that are home to the most vulnerable. The latest hot spot is the N.C. State Veterans Nursing Home in Fayetteville, where seven residents have died. State records show that 45 other residents or staff members at facilities in the region have died. READ MORE

Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is the latest professional athlete set to participate in the third annual Best of 910Preps Awards Show. Mahomes, who led the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs to their first title since 1969, will announce the male and female athletes of the year during the free virtual event, which is set for 6 p.m. on June 18. READ MORE

Three months after the crash of a plane during a student career day at Gray’s Creek Airport, one of the students injured remains in a coma, according to her mother. Dominique Northcutt is being treated at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, her mother, Jerolyn Northcutt, said this week. READ MORE

After resuming operations, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in north Fayetteville has experienced “isolated cases of COVID-19 among associates” who work at the manufacturing facility, a spokeswoman said. Melissa Monaco said Wednesday by email that the plant is currently operating at a limited capacity to produce high-demand products. READ MORE

That’s your Saturday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day.

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com.