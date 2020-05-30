The Onslow Water and Sewer Authority has announced a discharge of untreated sewage during heavy rainfall Friday in Richlands.

According to a news release ONWASA send out, at around 4 p.m. Friday, it had received a notification of a possible raw sewage spill. ONWASA crews were dispatched to the area and arrived within 30 minutes.

Crews determined that due to heavy rainfall, an estimated 3,300 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Bucks Branch in the New River Basin from the Ervintown Pump Station at 295 Kinston Hwy. in Richlands.

ONWASA said it has vacuumed all accessible sewer from the area and is following state requirements when it comes to cleanup, sampling and notifications. The spill has also been reported to the North Carolina Division of Water Quality.

