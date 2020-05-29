Good morning! It's Friday, May 29, the 150th day of 2020. There are 216 days left in the year. Here's your Friday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Good morning! It's Friday, May 29, the 150th day of 2020. There are 216 days left in the year.

Here's your Friday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

The unofficial mayor of Haymount has ended his long run cutting hair in the heart of Fayetteville, reports Michael Futch.

On Thursday, customers, friends and family paid tribute to Donnie Barefoot, the owner of Hamont Barber Shop. Barefoot closed his shop for good in the Wooten Building off Fort Bragg Road.

ON THE PLANNER

“Hay Street Live”: Today, Kiari Mhoon will be sharing his love of music in the latest installment of “Hay Street Live,” a weekly online music series sponsored by the Arts Council of Fayetteville-Cumberland County. Kia Anthony will host the show, which will be streamed live from 6 to 7 p.m. on the Arts Council’s Facebook page.

Food Pantry: Harnett Food Pantry, located at 413 W. Old Road in Lillington, has received another meat donation. It will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis on today starting at 9 a.m. All Harnett County Residents are welcome.

Today's weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 68.

IN THE NEWS

"Social distancing," "new normal" and "flattening the curve" have become part of our vocabulary this year as Cumberland County, Cape Fear region and the world battle COVID-19. Whether it’s getting a haircut or attending classes, the way we go about our daily lives will look different as a result of the coronavirus. Observer writers set out to tell these stories in our special reporting on Rebuilding America. It's worth checking out by clicking here.

One sign that things may be returning to normal is that some grocery stores have resumed regular hours, while others have extended their hours. Melody Brown-Peyton learned that most stores also are continuing to provide curbside pickup and delivery. The stores had shortened their hours when the state issued its stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, some people believe that businesses aren't opening fast enough. State legislators waded into Gov. Roy Cooper’s business reopening decisions, as the state Senate voted Thursday to let bars serve customers again in spite of Cooper's recent executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, a coalition of more than two dozen media outlets, including The Fayetteville Observer and Gannett’s 11 other newspapers in North Carolina, filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking the release of a list of records related to COVID-19 that the state had, so far, refused to provide

The Observer's Paul Woolverton reports that in 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached an agreement to allow DuPont to manufacture its GenX chemical at its plant in Bladen County near Fayetteville as long as it captured and destroyed or recycled 99% of the GenX the plant would otherwise emit into the air and water. But from 2009 to the end of June 2017, the EPA made no inspections to make sure the plant, now operated by Chemours Co., was in compliance with the agreement, says a report issued Thursday by the EPA’s Office of Inspector General.

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Cumberland County reports three more COVID-19 deaths

North Carolina governor: RNC hasn’t submitted safety plan

Irish musician to perform live-streamed concert

SPORTS

E.E. Smith’s Kendall Macauley to play softball at NC A&T

Gray’s Creek earns NCHSAA Exemplary School Award

UNC, NC State, ECU football coaches deal with uncertain future

That’s your Friday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day.

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com.