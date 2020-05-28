The University of South Carolina is requiring everyone on its main campus to begin wearing a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask in classrooms, Thomas Cooper library, Russell House student center, Student Health Services and anywhere it is difficult to remain six feet or more away from someone, USC President Robert Caslen announced Wednesday.

“We wear face coverings in order to protect others, and as Gamecocks we pledge to demonstrate concern for others,” Caslen said in the message. “The research is clear: an infected person wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others.”

USC will provide reusable, washable face masks for every student, faculty and staff member, Caslen said. The policy will go into effect June 1, when some students and faculty will begin returning to campus.

The state’s largest school will also add hand-sanitizing stations, clean areas that are touched frequently and offer free testing, by appointment, for all students and employees, Caslen said.

“It could be easy to assume that you don’t need to wear a face covering if you feel fine, but we all know that asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 could unknowingly spread the virus to those around them,” Caslen said.