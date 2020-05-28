Well before restaurants in North Carolina were allowed to again open their doors to be the public at 50 percent capacity on May 22, owners and managers were planning and preparing.

With business closed except for take-out and delivery since March 17, restaurants had a lot of new and catch-up work to do. The list was topped by safety guidelines preparation, along with completely rearranging seating to accommodate social distancing.

Cleanliness has always been a restaurant standard, but the term "deep clean" has taken on a whole new importance.

Then, there was the matter of resupplying and bringing back staff members who had been furloughed during COVID-19.

Michelle Lynn, owner of Country Biscuit on Broad Street in New Bern, echoed what topped the list for most of a sampling of local owners and managers contacted – cleanliness and safety.

"As a restaurant, we don’t want anyone to get sick, COVID-19 or not," she said. "It is our livelihood. But, I believe health before economy."

Shortly before the reopening, she was still looking at local COVID-19 numbers, in hopes of returning to in-house service along with the drive-thru window that kept the business afloat for more than two months. She hoped to bring back her 23 full and part-time employees.

Kim and Chris Hoveland made the choice to completely shut down The Chelsea, but spent the next 10 weeks painting, refinishing floors, cleaning and making other improvements to accommodate half-capacity in their 280-seat restaurant. It is spread over two floors, with individual rooms and a banquet hall.

The Chelsea also has sidewalk permit seating on Broad Street and planned to take advantage of New Bern’s street closing on Middle Street for additional tables.

In anticipation of a Phase 2 opening for restaurants, the city optioned for closing parts of Middle, Pollock and Craven streets on Friday and Saturday nights through Aug. 1. The day after the March 17 shutdown, the city allowed take-out and delivery, providing designated parking.

Sandy and Roberto Quinonez own eating establishments on far sides of town – Paula’s Pizza on Dr. M.L. King Jr. Blvd. and Bella’s Café & Catering on Middle Street.

"It was like a ghost town for a while, sad to see," Sandy said shortly before Phase 2. "We like to see our city flourish."

Dale Overbee has two restaurants on South Front Street – Blackbeard’s Triple Play and Pirate’s Cove. He did well with take-out, but the reopening allowed him to utilize his large deck out back and lawn space beyond that.

Across town, Halftime Pub & Grub’s Casey Aylward said he was elated to reopen and was even looking to hire qualified cook and kitchen help.

He and wife Alanna have Halftime and the Vine restaurant next door in the McCarthy Crossing shopping center. He has outside tables at Halftime and a large outdoor patio at Vine.

Shawn Hoveland was doubly excited about Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 reopening announcement.

He bought the longtime James City Franco’s Restaurant, 1200 U.S. 70, in mid-December. He opened as Beartown Bistro & Pizza Company on March 2. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered bars and restaurants closed 15 days later.

"We stayed open doing carry-out the best we could," he said. Two employees quit rather than go to part-time and the other 10 staff members stayed.

He was hurt by the fact he hadn’t yet advertised, planning a grand opening after the business was up and running. Also, his well-known culinary reputation wasn’t yet associated with the new venture.

Keith Strange, manager at Annabelle’s in New Bern Mall, was among those happy to reopen, but is continuing take-out.

He also emphasized the steps to ensure customer’s health, such as hand sanitizer stations and masks on all staff. He will also have extra personnel for curbside for those people not yet comfortable with a sit-down dining experience.

He was also "trying to hire back as many (staff) as possible." The Strange family also owns Friday's 1890 Seafood & BBQ and he said all the health and safety guidelines would be in place there, also.

