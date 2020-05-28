From Britt’s to parks, the region’s attractions are evaluating their COVID-19 restrictions as summer heats up

When Britt's Donuts reopened for its 81st season in May, the famously long, pre-dawn line that stretches down the Carolina Beach Boardwalk looked a little different.

Before opening, town officials worked with the beloved sweet shop to put down tape on the concrete to encourage 6 feet of social distancing for each person waiting patiently in line. It was the first of many new processes that will be implemented at the boardwalk and across the region this summer as the area's epicenters of amusement start to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus.

"It's a lot to wrap your head around," said Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley, about the many discussions the town has had regarding new practices to encourage social distance as the summer season ramps up.

The Carolina Beach Boardwalk and its mixture of retail, restaurants, sweet shops and attractions is a good example of the many different conversations being had to determine what tourism businesses and recreation will look like in a world ready to move forward while still protecting itself from the coronavirus.

Restrictions on outdoor seating will be relaxed at the boardwalk to allow for the many restaurants serving beachgoers to bring tables and chairs outside, effectively limiting indoor crowding. Oakley said the town has also put out picnic tables to encourage people to eat outside and distance from others.

"As we reopen our businesses and our boardwalk, we want to make sure there is more opportunity to get food, but sit outside in the public areas," he said.

The town has already canceled all of its seasonal music and fireworks events through June, and will reevaluate the remainder of the summer schedule in a few weeks. Similar moves have been made across the region, including the cancellation of the state’s official Fourth of July celebration in Southport.

As for whether the seasonal carnival rides will again be installed near the boardwalk, Oakley said they have not gotten confirmation yet from their partnering company.

"But if they do go up, we will work with them on a process to social distance their guests and ensure the rides are properly cleaned," Oakley said.

The many moving pieces of the boardwalk are what many area attractions and amenities are grappling with as more people seek to escape their homes and rejoin their routines.

Tara Duckworth, director of New Hanover County Parks and Gardens, said if anything positive can be gleaned from the COVID-19 closures, it’s been the region’s rediscovery of its parks, which never closed.

"You know, you make lemonade out of lemons, and this has been a realization for people who don't think about parks to really see what we have here for them," Duckworth said. "These parks are always here for residents, but this has put more of a pulse on us."

Duckworth said parks and gardens, which offer tons of open and green spaces, are naturally accommodating of social distancing practice and her department plans to remind people of that in future marketing through the year.

But it won’t all be business as usual for area parks.

"Things like Airlie Gardens, where you see huge gatherings, we are going to have to completely rethink and we already are," she said. "Concerts, outdoor events, our food truck rodeo. We just don’t know what any of that will look like in the coming months."

With so many unknowns still lingering for attractions across the region, Duckworth is hopeful any COVID-19 changes won’t turn people away but rather allow them to appreciate all the region has to offer.

"I think the public’s relationships with parks will change in a good way," she said. "But I also believe that this is a great opportunity to take advantage of all things that were always right in front of you."

Click here for complete coverage from the StarNews’ Rebuilding America special report.

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.