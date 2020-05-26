The last Sunday in April was a beautiful day on the water in Fairfield Harbour. The dinghy races formed a beautiful background for boats going out on the river. Every form of water sport was represented, including large boats, small boats, paddle boards, and a large group of colorful kayaks. Upon approaching the group of kayaks, there seemed to be a great deal of conversation going on as kayakers were not only getting exercise but solving all the problems of the world as well as those in Fairfield Harbour. During the pandemic, kayaking has provided a wonderful way to practice social distancing while still having a great time.

The group was started in July 2017 by Carol Frysiek and Jean Huebner and the ladies lunch group at Birdland. It rapidly spread to other ladies who saw them on the water and wanted to join. In 2019, the group was named “Yakety Yaks” by organizer Carol Frysiek.

There is a group that launches from the Birdland Marina, and other kayakers join from other areas such as Northwest Creek and Spring Creek. Excursions may be planned for several days ahead depending on the weather and can also be spontaneous with any member sending out an email invitation. Kayaks range from an 8-foot sit-on to a 14-foot sit-in, and members range from beginners to varying years of experience. During the spring and fall months, kayakers usually go out in the afternoon, and in the summer months they go out in the morning.

With the advent of COVID-19, the group decided to invite spouses and partners and now have several men kayaking on a regular basis with the group.

The group is open to anyone who wants to join, including both men and women and all types of kayaks. For information and to be placed on the email list contact Carol Frysiek, carolfrysiek@gmail.com.