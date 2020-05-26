This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company

School: North Topsail Elementary school

Grade: 3rd

Best subjects: Math & Reading

Worst subject: Writing

Favorite quote or saying: “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

What drives you crazy? When people brag

What makes you happy? Hockey

Favorite book: Harry Potter

Favorite movie: Miracle

Favorite color: Orange

Favorite food: Pizza

What do you do for fun? Play hockey and read

Whom do you admire most, and why? Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights Hockey Player. I like the way he plays, and I look up to him.

Educational goals: Straight A’s

Career goal: NHL or a pilot

For Samantha Daughtry, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Jake is a true leader in the classroom! He leads with an enthusiasm for learning, a true respect for his school and teachers and most importantly kindness and compassion for his classmates. Jake has continued to thrive and model these great attributes even as we have transitioned to remote learning. I am proud of him and all his hard work!

