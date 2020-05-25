Asheboro Police

Recent reports

May 20: Katie Carlotta Creel, Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, reported a breaking and entering to her motor vehicle parked at her residence.

May 21: Donna J. Sesay, Tucker Street, Asheboro, reported vandalism at her residence. No further details were provided.

May 21: Asheboro Police responded to the Department of Social Services, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, in reference to a case of alleged child abuse.

May 21: Geoffrey Storie, Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, reported a breaking and entering at his residence.

May 21: Asheboro Police responded to Walmart, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, in reference to a larceny.

May 21: Asheboro Police responded to an address on Farr Street, Asheboro, in reference to an armed person. Charged with carrying a concealed weapon was Houston Ahkeim Hunter, 23, 635 Farr Street, Asheboro.

Recent charges

Jacquez Deontaye Brown: 27, 303 Avalon Road, Asheboro, intoxicated and disruptive.

Stedman Rashad Burton: 29, 649 Tipton Drive, Asheboro, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Dennis Anthony Elvington Jr.: 33, 308 Virginia Avenue, two counts trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Ashley Leah Gordon: 30, 202 McKnight St., Asheboro, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property.