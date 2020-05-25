The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is relocating to Florida ending a long tradition in downtown Wilmington

At 12:22 p.m. on Memorial Day, a Wilmington tradition that dates back more than 225 years ended. The 210-foot U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence removed its last line and pulled away from downtown Wilmington for the final time.

Even in a city with as much history as Wilmington, the Diligence was one of the longest standing traditions in a port city that owes much of it’s identity to it’s waterfront.

The first cutter, the Diligence I, was stationed on Wilmington’s riverfront in 1792. In recent years, the crew of the current Diligence has spent nearly 200 days at sea, mainly assisting in drug and migrant interdiction efforts around Florida and in the Caribbean Sea.

The Coast Guard has decided to relocate because of a shift to its new 360-foot Offshore Patrol Cutter, which cannot be maintained by the existing facilities in Wilmington. The Dilgence has about 70 crew members, and with the exception of a few junior officers who live on board, the rest are local residents who will be relocating from Wilmington to the ship’s new home in Pensacola, Florida.

In 2003, Wilmington became just the fourth city in the nation to be named a "Coast Guard City." Even with the Diligence relocating, Wilmington will not lose that designation. The move will also not effect the Coast Guard Sector offices in Wilmington and the stations currently in Wrightsville Beach and Oak Island.

Cmdr. Luke Slivinski, commanding officer of the Diligence, said with the ship based in the middle of downtown, they have "certainly fostered a very close and unique relationship with the city of Wilmington.:

"I think we all fully understand why people are sad to see it go and everyone on board can feel the emotional attachment that the community has for Diligence and vice versa. Wilmington is still one of the hidden gems in the Coast Guard," he said.