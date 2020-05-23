The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday night, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. near 5006 Hunter’s Trail, the police said. The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for surgery, and the police department said he was in serious condition as of Friday night.

No additional details had been released as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are asking anyone with information to call 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip online at Tip708.com.