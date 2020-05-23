The April unemployment rate for North Carolina released Friday nearly tripled to 12.2 percent from March – terrifying, but expected. The most important thing, though, is what it will look like in another couple of months.

“How long it stays elevated depends on how bad the next [coronavirus] wave is,” said Brandon Sheridan, assistant professor of economics at Elon University. “If it’s anything like the first wave was, we could be back in the same situation in the next few months.”

The national unemployment rate is actually worse, jumping from 4.4 percent in March to a record high 14.7 percent in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The local April unemployment rate won’t be available until early June. In Burlington, it was just 4.1 percent in March when the weight of the pandemic was just starting to be felt.

In Alamance County, 5,389 people applied for unemployment benefits in March, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Just 848 of those claims were not related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impacts of the shutdown.

The biggest factor in the economy is obviously the COVID-19 outbreak. The biggest factor in recovery, though, is how we handle it, which has been a mixed bag. Sheridan said the “V” shaped recession – a sharp drop in economic activity followed by a rapid recovery – predicted by many early on assumed there would be a coordinated national strategy to take on the crisis and enough testing to track the virus.

There has instead been a lot of uncertainty, Sheridan said. Individual responses reflect national divisions with some people quarantining themselves while others ignore the outbreak. So it looks like the virus could linger rather than stopping while people are isolated or spreading and burning out while people go about their lives.

“It’s been really strange to watch this turn into a political fight – it almost has become a partisan thing which is strange because the virus isn’t partisan, but I think it’s because it’s so uncertain,” Sheridan said. “Unless everybody is taking it seriously, I think a roller coaster is a good analogy with the ups and downs.”

Shut down orders have a lot of impact, but not as much as public perception, Sheridan said. Before restaurants were closed by governors’ orders, Opentable.com tracked a sharp decline in restaurant reservations, Sheridan said. Apple tracking the use of Apple Maps saw a significant reduction in people’s movement before state-mandated shutdowns.

“I don’t think the economy fully bounces back until people feel safe,” Sheridan said. “People don’t go into restaurants if they think they’re not safe…. The econ is going to reflect that.”

Economic growth collapsed in the first three months of 2020. Gross domestic product contracted by 4.8 percent in the first quarter. GDP had been growing steadily for years, but never by as much as it declined in the past couple of months, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis of the U.S. Department of Commerce. That is probably just the beginning, Sheridan said.

“That’s bad,” Sheridan said. “The second quarter is going to make that look great because the second quarter will be in double digits.”

Sheridan said those numbers will likely get better over the summer, but if the virus is not under control, they could get worse again quickly.

“The third (quarter) will look a lot better than the second quarter,” Sheridan said. “I think you’re going to see a much longer and unsteady recovery that will look a lot like the virus.”