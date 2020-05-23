The many beaches along North Carolina’s coast offer numerous choices of where to go to enjoy the sand and sea.

Craven and Onslow County both have ample beachfront for residents and tourists to choose from.

Here are some of the more popular places to get the day on the water started.

1. Atlantic Beach

Over a seemingly sky-high, 1.2 mile bridge from Morehead City is where you’ll find Atlantic Beach.

A popular spot in the summer for beachgoers and swimmers, Atlantic Beach has restaurants, some shops and paid parking during the summer months.

The town is bordered by both the Atlantic Ocean and Bogue Sound.

2. Emerald Isle

The town of Emerald Isle is the western-most 13 miles of Bogue Banks barrier island beach.

The island has numerous options for dining and shopping as well as beach accesses for swimming, fishing, shelling, sailing, kayaking and much more.

The town is also home to the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier and campgrounds for nature lovers.

3. Fort Macon

After a left turn at the Atlantic Beach square and a short drive, visitors will come upon Fort Macon State Park.

Fort Macon is a restored Civil War-era fort with a museum and education center as well as shoreline for fishing and swimming at the eastern tip of the Bogue Banks.

Cannon and musket demonstrations as well as guided tours are available.

The State Park is located at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach and the fort is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

4. Hammocks Beach State Park (Bear Island)

Hammocks Beach State Park is a four-mile long island in Onslow County that can be reached by canoe, kayak, boat or ferry.

Bear Island first received its name, originally Bare Island, because of the lack of vegetation growing there. The spelling was later changed to Bear Island.

The island has campsites and picnic areas as well as large sand dunes, three main hiking nature trails and fishing and swimming spots. There is one main half-mile trail beach access and 14 numbered campsites.

The island has a boat ramp and kayak launch with five trailer-sized parking spaces and the boat ramp is available by permit only for $7. Annual passes are available for $90 and are good for six ferry tickets and a daily boat launch permit.

Normal hours for the island are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and ferry rides to the island cost $6 per adult, $4 for seniors 62 and older or children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under ride free.

5. North Topsail Beach

North Topsail Beach is located in Onslow County in the Stump Sound Township at the north end of Topsail Island.

There are two parks in the town – North Topsail Beach Town Park and W. Rodney Knowles Park.

The town park has everything from kayaking and picnic shelters to a gazebo and basketball and volleyball courts while Knowles Park is smaller and more suited for picnics and kayaking.

The town has several beach accesses and a 4x4 vehicle accessible area at Beach Access No. 3, though driving on the beach does require a pass.

6. Onslow Beach (Camp Lejeune)

On base at Camp Lejune is Onslow Beach, a beach area that requires military base access.

Onslow Beach offers 3-, 4- or 7-night rental housing options and campgrounds. It is located at BA-275 Beach Road, Camp Lejeune.

Hours are from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

7. Surf City

Surf City is a coastal town that borders Onslow and Pender counties on Topsail Island with 36 different beach accesses and a recently finished high-bridge,

Surf City has three parks – Soundside Park, Kenneth D. Batts Family Park and Nevla R. Albury Recreation Area.

Surf City has summer camps for kids and many different social activities such as yoga and wellness classes to sports such as softball and kickball, etc.

Fishing, swimming and lounging on the beach are all popular activities in Surf City.