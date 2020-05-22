The city will also reopen dressing rooms as the state prepares to resume dine-in services on Friday

WILMINGTON – The city is relaxing its restrictions even further to accommodate more business ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

At a press conference Friday, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo announced further modifications to the city’s state of emergency just hours before Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 kicked in at 5 p.m., allowing dine-in restaurants, pools and salons to reopen.

The biggest change for the holiday weekend will be the new allowance for hotels and motels to fill 50 percent of their occupancy, which is an increase from last week’s 25 percent allowance.

Saffo said dressing rooms will also be allowed to reopen at retailers, but those businesses must either sanitize the articles of clothing after they are tried on or take them out of commission for a day.

Exercising and team sports facilities, which were previously allowed 2-on-2 games with no spectators, have now been granted the ability to host 5-on-5 games with spectators, as long as they practice social distancing.

This all comes as restaurants prepare to welcome patrons back for dine-in seating Friday night. Although some states who have allowed dine-in service to continue already have found issues with social distancing enforcement, Saffo said he knows it won’t be a perfect step forward.

“We hope that each business that is reopening is going to adhere to best practices, and I believe the vast majority of business are,” he said. “Not all of them, but I believe most are.”

As previously announced, the governor scaled back the initial parameters of Phase 2, and will now require bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues like movie theaters to remain closed.

Saffo said he is aware that bar and gym owners are upset by the decision, but he hopes the governor will reconsider opening them back up in Phase 2 before its intended end date of June 26 should the data show positive mitigation.

“I hope that it does change,” Saffo said. “I think the governor is cautiously reopening the state. But within two weeks, my hope is we can make some determination on bars and gyms.”

