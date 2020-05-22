A monthly jobs report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released early Friday provides the first full look at how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected jobs in the state, industry by industry and county by county.

The number of South Carolinians working had hit an all time high of 2.3 million in March, according to the state's employment agency. But in April that number fell to 2,089,889.

That's a decline of 238,000 workers. Unemployment estimates increased in that same time frame by 211,000 people, SCDEW reported.

By industry, the hardest hit in April were:

– Leisure and hospitality, down 125,300 jobs from the month before,

– Professional and business services, down 40,700,

– Education and health services, down 27,700 jobs, and

– Trade, transportation and utilities, down 27,900 jobs

Manufacturing, a mainstay of the Upstate, lost 12,900 jobs statewide. No industries, SCDEW reported, had job gains. These figures are seasonally adjusted.

The report covers April. Businesses started shutting down in response to the outbreak in mid-March.

Typically released the third week of every month, the report from the Department of Employment and Workforce provides localized results of a nationwide survey of 60,000 households and 40,000 employers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment fund declines sharply

Among the biggest concern for policy makers has been the health of the state's unemployment insurance fund, which stood at $1.1 billion at the end of February, according to U.S. Treasury records.

The state withdrew $223 million from April 12 to May 9 to pay benefits to workers, according to data provided to USA Today Network-South Carolina.

At that rate, the fund could be depleted by fall.

The maximum weekly benefit South Carolina workers receive is $326, with an extra $600 kicked in from the federal government through the CARES Act.

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Chief of Staff Jamie Suber said his agency monitors the state's unemployment insurance trust fund "daily." The goal, he said, is to shorten the time people are claiming unemployment benefits so that money is still there for people least able to find work. State law allows claims for up to 20 weeks. The extra CARES Act money covers those same workers an additional 13 weeks.

"Now that the state is starting to reopen, business are starting to have the desire to hire and bring back or recall their employees, we want to work with the businesses and those job seekers and get them back to work," Suber said. "That alone will allow the draw on the unemployment insurance trust fund to be minimal."

He said he is encouraged by the decline in new jobless claims. This means the number of workers claiming unemployment benefits has started to plateau. Still, the agency must contend with workers who remain on the unemployment rolls week after week — a number that reached nearly 270,000 in South Carolina last week, according to the Department of Labor Statistics.

SCDEW agency spokeswoman Heather Biance said that with thousands of workers coming on and off unemployment benefits from week to week, data is not completely reliable in real time. However, the agency does know that it has received more than half a million — 515,595 — initial claims for unemployment insurance since the pandemic began.

Whole industries have ground to a halt, including South Carolina's small film industry. Camera operator Barret Burlage of Charleston said he does not expect productions to pick back up until September and he is trying to ride out the COVID-19 crisis without seeking work elsewhere. Burlage has been in the film industry for about 12 years.

"You invest so much time and effort in a skill set, it's like everybody is going to do what they're going to have to do, but I and many many other people around the country and the world are waiting to see what happens," Burlage said.

Burlage is collecting benefits from SCDEW under the federal CARES Act, which is covering self-employed and freelance workers with a $600 weekly check. These workers are not eligible for state benefits. One challenge for Burlage and other freelancers has been the additional processing time — more than a month for many — that the federal program has taken to navigate.

South Carolina workers covered by the state's unemployment insurance program have had to wait, on average, about 21 days, Suber said.