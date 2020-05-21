Burlington police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Cruizers convenience store on North Church Street early Thursday at gunpoint.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male about 4-foot-8, between 18 and 20 years old and with a slim build, was last seen wearing a white and black hooded jacket, black pants and a red bandana.

The subject brandished a handgun during the robbery, which occurred at 3:49 a.m. May 21, and stole and undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Burlington police at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100.