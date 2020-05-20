Many groups have banded together during COVID-19 to better handle animals.

Turns out our best friends have their own best friends.

It’s one of the explanations of how Wilmington-area animal shelters have adapted during COVID-19: teaming with non-profit groups to house their animals while closed.

“During this unprecedented time, we have continued to do surgery on our animals and our local rescue groups have stepped up big time to assist us,” said Nancy Ryan, supervisor of New Hanover County Animal Shelter, in a statement. “Adopt An Angel, Rescue Connect, PAWS Place and others have taken pets from us to adopt out according to their guidelines.”

As the likelihood increases that Gov. Roy Cooper will enact Phase 2 of loosening restrictions on Friday, the New Hanover shelter is set to have a soft opening that day under specific guidelines.

Brunswick Animal Shelter reopened on May 11 -- a few days after the first round of easing restrictions began -- while Pender Animal Control has been closed since April and has been unable to accept or adopt out any animals throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Like New Hanover, it has pointed people that are looking to adopt a new pet to other counties and agencies like Monty’s Home and the Pender County Humane Society.

“It looks like we will have 8-9 dogs available on Friday for adoption,” Ryan said. The New Hanover shelter will then close for the Memorial Day holiday and reopen on Tuesday with the same guidelines in place until further notice.

Those include reopening owner surrenders, which are always by appointment by first calling 910-798-7576. Adoptions will be done one at a time and people are asked to check its Facebook page to know what pet they are interested in and call 910-798-7500 prior to visiting or at its parking lot.

Meet and greets will only be held in its outside play area.

Emily B. Flax, public information officer for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, said its shelter has two dogs up for adoption and that its process to find an animal a home is the same.

“They can look on our (animal protective services) website or Facebook page and see the current animals ready for adoption,” Flax said. “We are open for potential adopters to come to the shelter and meet with the animals they are interested in adopting. We are still practicing social distancing and safe measures, so we ask that visitors wash their hands before entering into the shelter with our portable hand washing station located in front of shelter.”