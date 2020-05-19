As life gradually resumes some of its regular routines and schedules, hospitals and healthcare facilities are once again scheduling elective surgeries.

Dr. Caroline Reinke with Atrium Health said with the current precautions in place, patients should feel comfortable having surgery if it is a decision they and their doctor have decided on together.

Reinke said there is a five-point plan in place to ensure patients are protected.

Elective surgeries vary according to the specialty but can range from a hip replacement to a hernia repair or gallbladder removal.

Reinke said there is a tier system in place which determines which surgeries are scheduled first based on the overall health of the patient as well as the urgency of the surgery.

“Many times in medicine we address the sickest patients first,” Reinke said.

But during the current pandemic, that has been reversed and the healthiest patients are being scheduled first in an effort to ensure the healthcare system is not overburdened and to minimize the amount of time people spend in the hospital.

All patients are tested before an elective procedure. Reinke said there are a variety of drive through testing sites where this can be done several days before surgery. Patients also complete a health screening prior to surgery and are advised to follow quarantine instructions, which are similar to what the general public are instructed to follow.

The patient is then screened again right before their procedure.

Reinke said hospitals and healthcare providers are also ensuring there is enough personal protective equipment for staff.

“We've been able to get a good handle on our PPE,” she said.

Isolation is the fourth component to the five-point plan.

“Our fourth point is we are isolating our COVID patients,” Reinke said.

People who contracted COVID-19 are kept separate from other patients to minimize risk.

“Then our final point in our plan is we’re screening all staff members when they come in to the hospital,” she said.

The screening includes temperature checks for both staff and patients.

There are also safety measures inside the hospital, such as safe distance floor markings and a patient services specialist who wipes down surfaces every 30 minutes. Everyone is also required to wear a mask.

Patients should also be aware that visitors are not allowed.

Reinke said there has been a lot more phone communication with family members as both patients and surgeons find other ways to communicate.

Now that scheduled surgeries are being completed once again, Reinke said hospitals and surgeons are faced with handling a backlog of cases.

“We certainly postponed hundreds of cases during the COVID time period,” she said. “There's absolutely a backlog.”

Even so, she said they are proceeding forward with caution.

“We are staying busy, but we are being patient,” she said. “We are giving the appropriate time that's needed to make sure all the processes are working and taking time to make sure things are working safely. Were respectful of the extra steps and processes in place to keep everybody safe.”

Reinke said it's been an ongoing conversation on how to proceed over the next few months and how to handle the backlog.

“We are starting things to see how they go but not running full speed right now,” she said.

Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at 704-669-3339 or rsitzes@shelbystar.com