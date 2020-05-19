A Graham man was injured Monday evening in a drive-by shooting on Florence Street. Police are searching for two suspects.

Kenaya Derrell Glover, 33, received non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to 112 Florence Street at 7:35 p.m. on Monday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Glover injured and he was transported to a local trauma center.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white Honda driven by a black male wearing a red bandana over his face. The shooter was the front seat passenger described as a black male wearing a red hat.

Further details on the shooting were not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Graham police at 336-570-6711 or Alamance County CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100.