Board members to go through more than 500 comments and surveys to narrow list of 40 candidates and make a choice in August

Forty individuals from 18 states have applied for the New Hanover County Schools superintendent vacancy. The deadline to apply closed Monday, and Board chairwoman Lisa Estep said this week she is hopeful the board will be conducting its first round of interviews next month. A hire is expected by the beginning of August.

“Given the environment with the situation going on in the world, we didn’t know if people would really want to move or uproot and go someplace else, so I think the responses show we have a lot to offer as a district,” Estep said.

In the next week to 10 days, the North Carolina School Boards Association will be uploading background information on each applicant. Estep said once they receive the informational packets on each candidate they will decide who to contact for first round interviews. Given the current restrictions in place due to the pandemic, most interviews, with the exception of the finalists, will be done virtually.

During New Hanover County Schools’ May 5 board meeting, Allison Schafer, legal counsel/director of policy for the NCSBA, shared some findings from the staff and community surveys conducted to help the board in its superintendent search.

Each board member was provided the information in its entirety, including the 544 comments received. Estep said the board will use the survey results, input received from several community members and students, in addition to talks with interim superintendent Del Burns, to create a profile. The information will help determine which candidate will fit best the district's needs.

“We will come up with our profile and questions so we will have a process in place to go through,” Estep said. “We are definitely taking information from the survey about what is important to our community and our staff.”

The goal is to have a permanent superintendent in place so Burns can assist with the transition period before his contract expires on Sept. 1.

“He can talk about the initiatives and processes that he has put into place thus far,” Estep said. “Dr. Burns has been fantastic. I really can’t say enough good things about what he has put in place and has been able to accomplish.”