The Cumberland County 911 Communications Center is now in an elite group of communication centers achieving triple accreditation status with an international organization, according to a news release from the agency.

Earlier this month, the 911 Center was accredited in a third protocol discipline — police dispatch — by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, according to a news release.

The center now has "Triple ACE" accreditation in police, fire and medical dispatch.

The accreditation process includes a review of every aspect of taking service calls for law enforcement, according to Adam Johnson, telecommunications manager for Cumberland County Emergency Services.

Areas that are reviewed include the 911 center’s layout, historical call data, quality assurance, training and continuing education of the staff along with how operators work with law enforcement to serve the public.

"This honor is extremely rare, and while it is always the goal to get to this point, it doesn’t always come into fruition for many agencies. We are definitely proud of this," Johnson said. "We have done our very best to prepare for citizens’ worst day, and we have highly trained and skilled professionals that will answer citizens’ 911 calls."

Johnson said the honor is equivalent to winning the Super Bowl. The center is the 19th to earn the Triple ACE accreditation and the 23rd to earn police accreditation in the world, according to the release.

There are more than 6,000 911 centers in the United States.

The accreditation will be recognized during the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch’s national conference in Las Vegas, scheduled for April 2021.

