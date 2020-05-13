City planners are preparing for the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

City planners are recommending budget constraints for fiscal year 2021 as they await data on the economic impact of COVID-19.

At a recent city council meeting, Wilmington Budget Director Laura Morrell proposed "fiscal constraint" measures for the first half of next year, such as hiring restrictions and "deferring one-time purchases until revenue trends emerge."

City spokesman Dylan Lee said that one-time purchases are typically expensive, "heavy equipment like firetrucks, police cars and street-paving machinery."

Lee said that while the city will not layoff employees, it is considering "holding off on filling vacancies," citing a potential effort of Geographic Information Systems planners, who work with digital mapping, as an example.

"We’re looking at reorganizing the GIS planners into one IT department to avoid hiring more," he said, adding that the city employed reorganization measures during the financial crisis of 2008.

The city does not plan to reduce services or increase property taxes.

"The problem now is that we don’t know exactly what’s happening with sales tax revenue because our models have a 90 day-lag," said Lee. "We’ll see numbers for March, the first month affected by COVID-19, in late June."

Sales tax revenue comprises about one quarter of the city’s general fund.

"With a decline in retail activity in the city due to COVID-19, we’re modeling scenarios where we have a reduction in sales tax coming in," Lee said.

City budget planners cull data from a variety of sources, including the State Department of Revenue, League of Municipalities and the Cameron School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

City council typically hears a recommendation from budget analysts in May and votes in mid-June. It is not clear whether more data on COVID-19’s economic impact will be available by that time.

