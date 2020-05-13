Asheboro Police

Recent reports

May 9: An employee of Quik Chek, Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, reported a larceny at the business.

May 10: Latonia Miranda Garcia Alston, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Asheboro, reported a trespassing.

May 10: An employee of Walmart, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, reported a larceny-in-progress at the business.

May 10: Jannett Elizabeth Whitley reported a break-in at a mini storage facility on North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro.

‘May 10: David Franklin Martin reported the theft of a cell phone from Food Lion, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro.

May 10: Asheboro Police responded to the emergency room of Randolph Health, White Oak Street, Asheboro, in reference to a disorderly patient.

May 10: Asheboro Police responded to an address on North Randolph Avenue, Asheboro, in reference to an intoxicated person.

May 11: Jay Kirk Goodman of Ridge Funeral Home, Albemarle Road, Asheboro, reported a larceny.

May 7: Gabriel Fizicki, Passaic Avenue, Passaic, NJ, reported a fraud to Asheboro Police Department.

May 8: Joshua Ray Wade reported a break-in at Federal Self Storage, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro.

May 9: An employee of Quik Chek, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, reported a fraud at the business.

May 11: Brian Cox reported an attempted robbery at a residence on Burns Street, Asheboro.

May 9: Asheboro Police responded to a residence on West Kivett Street, Asheboro, in reference to an overdose.

May 9: Zaria Aliva Fitzpatrick reported an assault at a residence on Loach Street, Asheboro.

May 9: Larry Albert Draughn reported $300 in damage to the driver’s side window of his 2006 Toyota Tacoma parked on East Central Avenue, Asheboro.

Randolph County Sheriff

Recent reports

May 8: Steven W. Fisher of Direct Express, Refuge Church Road, Trinity, reported a fraud.

May 8: Jason W. Barker, Tot Hill Farm Road, Asheboro, reported the larceny from his outbuilding of a 2009 Honda CRF230 motorcycle valued at $3,000.

May 6: Anthony J. Hammond, Old Mountain Road, Trinity, reported the theft from his driveway of a 2005 Toyota Scion. No value was given for the missing vehicle.

May 11: Paul D. Smith, New Salem Road, Randleman, reported $50 in damage to the brakes on his 2018 GMC vehicle parked at his residence.

May 11: Fulton D. Everett reported the theft of a license plate on a 2000 Mercury Marquis belonging to Jerry N. Spencer parked at Buck Ford Road, Asheboro.

May 6: Larry D. Bullins reported the theft of a PlayStation valued at $200 and tools valued at $500 from a residence on Briar Patch Lane, Thomasville.

May 11: Michael L. Thomas reported the theft of a Duke Energy meter valued at $500 and $100 in damage to a door at a residence on Ramseur Julian Road, Liberty.

May 8: Hope N. Shindledecker, High Pine Church Road, Asheboro, reported a fraud.

May 8: John L. Smith reported $200 n damage to a window of an outbuilding located on Shallow River Road, Thomasville.

Recent charges

Ronald Dean Bailey: 55, 138 S. Main St., Apt. 2, Randleman, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts trafficking in opium/heroin.

Amanda Dawn Carter Bush: 28, 1010 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Asheboro, true bill of indictment.

Elias Soto Hipolito: 44, 516 Sherwood Ave., Asheboro, violation of a 50B protective order.

James Scot Shelton: 60, 484 Isley Lane, Ramseur, true bill of indictment.

Heather Leigh Walls: 30: 135 Bradford Rogers Lane, Siler City, obtain property by false pretenses, injury to personal property, breaking and entering, two counts possession of stolen property, larceny of a firearm, larceny after breaking and entering.

Bobby Lee Younts II: 31, 503 Rocwood Drive, Asheboro, two counts assault and battery.