A Gastonia father and son knew they had something special when they started winning national awards for their hot sauces, spicy marinades and barbecue sauces.

Bret Morey and his son, Elijah, are the founders of Elijah’s Xtreme Gourmet Sauces, which they began out of the garage of their Gastonia home in June 2014.

Over the past six years, they have won 55 awards for their products, grown their online business and recently won approval to place their sauces in 535 grocery stores across seven Southern states.

Elijah’s Xtreme Gourmet Sauces can now be found in major retail chains like Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Tijuana Flats, Ingles Markets and Camping World. With the recent addition of the Southeastern Grocers (which is made up of Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie stores), their sauces are in more than 1,100 retail locations in 49 states.

Bret Morey said the 1,100 locations are double the 490 stores they were in previously.

“If it all grows well, that will help us move into our own office/warehouse by early 2021,” he said.

Although, they still work out of their garage, they now have a storage unit and pallets of their products in Henderson, which is one of three different co-packers.

In March, they had made custom-printed shipping boxes, in which they were hand packing their two marinade/barbecue sauces in order to get them to 135 Camping World stores for their upcoming Grillfest seasonal promotion.

“This was right before we got our ‘stay-at-home orders,’ so we were hurrying to get them out,” Bret said. “It was three pallets of cases when we finished. I took pictures as it was another one of those moments we’ll look back on and say, ‘You remember…’”

The company has also seen major growth in its online sales over the last five to seven weeks. They’ve been packing hundreds of sauces weekly to keep their Amazon Prime store stocked, as well as fill the daily website orders.

“We’re seeing numbers pushing close to Christmastime,” Bret said of their traditional strongest selling season.

“We’ve been blessed,” he said. “We have been careful to not overstep our growth, using almost all our funds to continue to grow and keep our inventory fresh and stocked.”

It doesn’t seem that long ago when they were first getting started.

“Elijah was just 6 years old when he came up to me in the garden asking what he could do to be the youngest person to eat the hottest pepper,” Bret said. “It was that first bite that sent him running for water and began his passion for hot peppers and hot sauces.”

After three years of working on their own hot sauce recipe, the father-and-son team created Elijah’s Xtreme Ghost Pepper sauce to be hotter and thicker with more flavor than many of the typical store-bought hot sauces.

Starting in the local Gastonia and Charlotte markets in June 2014, the father-and-son team grew their business from the ground up literally, with one hot sauce — Elijah’s Xtreme Ghost Pepper Sauce, which has earned nine awards for its flavor and balance of heat.

Two years later, the Moreys added their Reaper Sauce, which has been honored with 15 awards including several national awards, two Scovie Awards, three Screamming MiMi’s, and was recognized with first place and named 2019’s Best North Carolina hottest hot sauce at the North Carolina Hot Sauce contest in Oxford.

The Reaper Sauce is known for its unique sweet savory flavor and heat. It’s a critically acclaimed fruit-based hot sauce with real Kentucky bourbon, featuring the world-renowned Carolina Reaper pepper, which is sought by the most passionate of hot pepper and hot sauce lovers.

The Carolina Reaper pepper was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “World’s Hottest Chilli Pepper” in 2013 and 2017. The pepper was developed in Fort Mill, South Carolina, not far from where Elijah grew up.

“We are very thankful for the growing support from customers and confidence for Elijah’s Xtreme gourmet hot sauces, marinades and barbecues sauces in retail as we continue to grow our brand regionally and nationwide,” said Elijah Morey.

You can reach Michael Banks at 704-869-1842, email mbanks@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @MichaelBanksNC.