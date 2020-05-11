Union police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old Buffalo man at an apartment complex Saturday night.

According to the incident report, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at Keenan Oak Apartments.

Police said witnesses heard gunshots and saw three males running toward the back of the complex.

The victim was taken to Union Medical Center by a private vehicle, and the condition was not listed.

Police said bullet holes were found in the porch wall and door of the storage room, as well as some blood on the porch.

No suspects were named in the report.