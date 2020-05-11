North Carolina comes in dead last for coronavirus support in an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.
Analyst Jill Gonzalez cited North Carolina’s “high rate of residents without health insurance.” The state also lags in adopting online healthcare technology, and has the lowest percentage in the country of unemployed people who receive unemployment insurance, Gonzalez said.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across 17 metrics. North Carolina came out:
• 51st in unemployment insurance;
• 49th in coronavirus relief and medical services;
• 47th in unemployment support;
• 44th in unemployment benefits;
• 37th in telehealth;
• 34th in food and housing assistance;
• 32nd in share of sheltered homeless population;
• 29th in coronavirus relief funds per capita; and
• 23rd for impoverished households receiving social assistance.
“It’s not just people with pre-existing conditions or the elderly who are vulnerable to COVID-19,” Gonzalez said. “Many Americans who aren’t at risk physically are in a dangerous position financially. Coronavirus has caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs, which means unemployment insurance and social assistance programs have become nearly as vital to fighting the pandemic as medical treatment. Now more than ever, proper nutrition and hygiene are essential to good overall health, which makes me especially worried about vulnerable populations such as the homeless, who are more likely than most to come in contact with the virus.”
Massachusetts, ranked No. 1, is among three states where “patients don’t have to foot any of the bill for coronavirus treatment,” Gonzalez said, “which goes above and beyond just the free testing that most states offer. Massachusetts also will offer a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost once one is available.”
Here’s how the states lined up:
1. Massachusetts
2. District of Columbia
3. Rhode Island
4. Maine
5. North Dakota
6. New Mexico
7. Vermont
8. Colorado
9. Kentucky
10. Minnesota
11. Maryland
12. New York
13. Washington
14. Hawaii
15. Oregon
16. Wyoming
17. Connecticut
18. Nevada
19. New Jersey
20. Louisiana
21. Michigan
22. Delaware
23. Montana
24. Oklahoma
25. California
26. West Virginia
27. Iowa
28. Utah
29. Pennsylvania
30. Alaska
31. Illinois
32. South Dakota
33. Arkansas
34. Nebraska
35. Ohio
36. Missouri
37. New Hampshire
38. Idaho
39. Kansas
40. Alabama
41. Wisconsin
42. Texas
43. Tennessee
44. Florida
45. Indiana
46. Virginia
47. South Carolina
48. Georgia
49. Arizona
50. Mississippi
51. North Carolina
