John Ross McKinney Jr., was appointed to the United States Military Academy (USMA).

John is the son of Stephanie C. McKinney and John R. McKinney Sr. of Wilmington.

He attends Laney High School.

John will be a member of USMA class of 2024. He has placed within the 9.6 percent acceptance rate and as with all who are accepted was granted a full ride scholarship estimated to be worth greater than $300,000.

“After receiving my four year bachelor (mechanical engineering major), I will serve a least five years of active duty as an army officer.

Upon notification of my acceptance to the United States Military Academy (USMA at West Point), my family, as well as myself, were ecstatic. Not only at the thought that I now have an opportunity to attend this magnificent institution and receive a nearly unrivaled education, but also that this allows for amazing career opportunities all while serving our great nation.

It would be nearly impossible to thank all of the people who allowed me to achieve this long term goal of mine, but I would like to thank my magnificent teachers, coaches, and mentors that guided me through academics and sports alike during my four years at Laney, my close friends, and last but never least my family.”