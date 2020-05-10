The Gaston County Virus Relief Fund has been making grants for six weeks and last week approved another $14,233 to local non-profits and Gastonia small businesses requesting utility assistance. This brings the total to date of funding distributed to $243,469.

The Partnership for Children of Lincoln and Gaston counties is another one of the 501c3 organizations who recently received a grant from the Gaston County Virus Relief Fund.

With the funds, the partnership has been able to purchase “no contact” infrared thermometers, gloves, N95 masks, and disinfectant supplies for child care facilities.

This is important because the childcare facilities themselves were unable to purchase these items in the quantities that they needed if they could purchase them at all due to limited supplies.

The Cline Learning Center IV located in Dallas is one of the facilities that received supplies.

“I just wanted to thank the Partnership for Children of Lincoln/Gaston County for the continued support during this time of uncertainty,” said Bambi Jenkins, the center’s director.

The hand sanitizer, N-95 masks, latex gloves, and another touchless thermometer will help to expedite the arrival of the children, as we continue to check all children and staff for symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

“Child Care is a must for our community’s essential workers to be able to work and continue to overcome this virus,” she said.

Flint Groves Baptist Church has been able to purchase and begin serving 100 families each with essential food items.

The church has also been able to purchase 40 meals from a local restaurant and then deliver to those homebound or at-risk. This has made it possible to keep those who are most vulnerable at home and safe and it also helps to meet basic day-to-day needs.

“The most encouraging things to us have been seeing and giving a nice hot meal to those all by themselves,” said the Rev. Ronnie Bowers, pastor. “On several occasions, the door opens and on the other side of the door is someone who has not seen anybody for days. All of them say it is just wonderful to be thought of. I think the thought and a little contact gives great hope. It reminds us that we all need one another. A little caring goes a long way. It is a powerful blessing.”

Linda Slade, president of the United Way of Gaston County said more help is needed from the public.

“Your donations can continue to provide funds to organizations that can provide essential items to help those in our community get through this crisis,” she said.

Donations can be made to www.HelpGaston.org.

The Gaston County Virus Relief Fund is a partnership between United Way of Gaston County, Gaston Community Foundation and City of Gastonia, with major support of the David Belk Cannon Foundation and First Gaston Foundation with additional funding from the Carrie E. and Lena V. Foundation.