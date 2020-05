STAR — STARworks Ceramics director Takuro Shibata, his wife Hitomi and sons Ken, 12, and Tomo, 9, from Studio Touya in Seagrove have come up with a creative and beautiful way to support STARworks.

Each family member has created a mug to be auctioned off with the others as a set.

All proceeds from this auction will be given to STARworks.

The auction will be up until Friday, May 8. For more information and to bid, visit www.32auctions.com/organizations/63726/auctions/80000/auction_items/2216922.