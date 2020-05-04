MEBANE — While Mebane City Manager David Cheek is recommending a nearly $1.7 million, 5.5 percent increase in the proposed 2020–21 budget, taking it to $22,365,300, he is not calling in an expansion.

More than $2 million of that budget would be for greenway and park projects already in progress, buying “needed vehicles” for the city sanitation department, and making repairs to the dam at Lake Michael, which the city has been talking about for 10 years but Cheek is now calling an urgent safety issue. Without those expenses, according to Cheek, the recommended budget would represent a 4.8 percent decrease in spending compared to the current budget.

Cheek doesn’t propose increasing the city’s 47 cents per $100 of property value tax rate this year, and any increases in city utility rates will be postponed until January, according to the budget message. But Cheek writes that tax rate won’t be sustainable as the city’s population grows.

The budget projects $18.2 million in revenues — a decline of $291,000 or 1.6 percent because of the economic impact of COVID-19.

“This decline is highly unusual and almost unprecedented for Mebane, as the past decade has seen consistent and vigorous annual growth in the City’s revenues,” Cheek wrote.

But low interest rates make this a good time to borrow money for these capital projects. Cheek proposes borrowing more than $1.1 million to fund capital projects.

Even with that borrowing, Cheek recommends using $2.1 million from the city’s savings, its fund balance, $912,000 of which has been set aside in the city’s capital fund for projects like these. That would be a decline of about 10.3 percent in the city’s fund balance.

Population growth is, so far, still steady, going from close to 18,000 this year, according to city staff estimates, and projected essentially to double in 15 years, which is faster than expected in the city’s long-range plan. The city is adding about 1,000 people new each year.

“Despite these unprecedented times, Mebane’s growth continues at a brisk pace,” Mebane City Manager David Cheek wrote, “though homebuilders are beginning to slow construction until the pandemic’s influence on the economy can be determined.”

Keeping up with that growth is costly. In March, department heads’ funding requests added up to more than $23 million, and included 18 new positions. That has been pared back by nearly $1 million since the potential impact of the COVID-19 crisis became apparent.

Personnel cost would still increase 6.9 percent, or $749,000, with two new positions — IT and planning — approved earlier in the year. The budget also includes a 2 percent cost of living pay increase for city employees, but merit pay raises would be frozen for a year.

Sales taxes are expected to decline significantly. Those revenues have been growing 7.9 percent per year over average from 2015 to 2019. Cheek projects a half-million decline from that height in the coming fiscal year, which would bring the city down to 2018 levels of sales-tax revenue.

Those, of course, are just projections.

“As the impact of this crisis on our economy and our local revenues becomes more evident, we can consider if additions or decreases to the budget are necessary,” Cheek wrote.