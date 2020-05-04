After a month in quarantine, the Burlington City Council will return to business virtually during the Monday, May 4, work session. The Burlington Downtown Corp., BUILD Grants, the Citizen Participation Plan and more have made it on the agenda.

Burlington Downtown Corp.

The city’s Economic Development office is suggesting converting the nonprofit Burlington Downtown Corp. to a hybrid model, creating a city staff position to manage downtown development alongside the nonprofit.

For the past 32 years, the city has contracted with the BDC for downtown development, providing the funding for some projects.

In Economic Development Director Peter Bishop’s presentation Monday night, he will propose creating a city staff position to manage these projects, like Burlington’s N.C. Main Street Accreditation. Downtown development services, business recruitment, marketing and communications also would be moved under the city’s Economic Development department.

The hybrid model is estimated to save the city about $80,000. No formal council action will be taken Monday.

BUILD Grant

The council will hear a BUILD Grant proposal from Director of Planning and Transportation Mike Nunn. BUILD Grants can be used for road, rail and transit projects, and the local proposal focuses on the Maple Avenue corridor.

Last year’s application was not funded, but was “highly recommended,” so city staff has worked with federal Department of Transportation staff feedback to improve this year’s application.

Because Burlington is deemed a rural area by the BUILD Grant framework, the proposal is eligible for as much as 100 percent federal funding. The deadline to apply is May 18.

Nunn and fellow city staff members are seeking council feedback prior to the applications’ preparation and submittal.

Citizen participation plan

Nunn also will present revisions to the Citizen Participation Plan, which the Department of Housing and Urban Develops requires to establish public hearings and public meeting guidelines.

An update was completed by Civitas LLC as part of the Five-Year Consolidated Plan and as required by HUD to receive CDBG CARES Act funding for coronavirus relief. The Plan was last updated in 2004.

Updates and revisions include:

• Clarifying the distinction between public hearings and public meetings/needs assessments;

• Setting notices for public hearings and public comment periods for both the Consolidated/Annual Action Plan and the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER Year End Report);

• Identifying which organizations are consulted during the Consolidated Plan process;

• Including expedited procedures to draft, propose or amend plans during times of emergency, including the definition of “reasonable notice and opportunity to comment”; and

• Defining a substantial amendment to the Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan, and Including nonprofit grant proposal requirements of online submissions only.

Nunn will present the changes during the work session before a public hearing will be held to adopt the changes during the council meeting Tuesday, May 5.

Shadylawn Court closure

City Engineer Todd Lambert will present to the council a resolution to permanently close Shadylawn Court. The right of way, which sits directly behind Hope Church, was not constructed as a public road and currently functions as part of the church’s parking lot and driveway entrance. It is not maintained by the city at this time.

The council is asked to add a Resolution of Intent to Permanently Close Shadylawn Court to Tuesday’s consent agenda and set a public hearing for June 16.