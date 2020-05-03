PENDER COUNTY — Pender County Tourism and Pender County Parks & Recreation announce a Pender County nature photography contest.

The contest is open to the public. Photos will be used in published materials giving credit to the photographer and location along with prizes awarded for first place in each category. Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 11.

“The contest has categories including adult amateur, adult professional, along with a 15 and under amateur youth category,” states Zachary White, Pender County Parks and Recreation. “Photos can be of animals, plants, landscapes, scenery, and historic structures in Pender County.”

Got a niche and want to be in the know? Subscribe to our free newsletters!

Update My Profile

“We are looking for some of your best high-resolution digital photos of nature taken in Pender County,” Olivia Dawson, Pender County Tourism, said. “This contest is a great way for locals to show off their photography skills while capturing the beauty of Pender County.”

Photos must be taken between November 11, 2019, and May 11, 2020. All entrants must complete an entry form submitting one entry form per photo with a maximum of three photos per person. Photos in the adult amateur and youth category may not be digitally altered, with the exception of cropping. The professional category may digitally alter their photographs. Only digital entries will be accepted, and photos must be the property of the entrant.

Winners will be announced no later than Friday, May 15. Winning entrants will be contacted by phone or email.

For more information on rules, use, eligibility, and entry form visit https://penderpr.recdesk.com/.

For more information contact Pender County Parks and Recreation Department at 910-259-1330 or the Tourism Office at 910-259-1278.