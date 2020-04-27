Over the weekend, DHEC confirmed 417 new coronavirus cases and an additional 17 deaths in South Carolina.

Note: This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day with the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic and its effects in Upstate South Carolina.

Here's what to know Monday

Over the weekend, DHEC confirmed 417 new coronavirus cases and an additional 17 deaths in South Carolina.

1.5 million masks were flown from China to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday for Prisma Health.

The federal small business loan program is putting a strain on South Carolina banks.

Greenville is opening for businesses sooner than it should, according to public health experts. The community has yet to see the downward trend in cases the White House recommends before reopening the economy.

Organizers for the Drive to Thrive protest at the State House in Columbia Friday estimate 1,000 cars participated in the rally to reopen South Carolina.

Students in the Upstate say they would rather delay their graduation ceremonies until it's safe to hold them in person

At least 185 people have been charged with failing to comply with state emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fall for Greenville launches online resource to support vendors

Bank of America Fall for Greenville launched an online resource guide to help patrons show support to local restaurants and breweries.

The guide highlights festival participants who are currently open and offering online ordering, special menus and curbside pick-up or delivery, according to a press release from the City of Greenville.

The online guide will continue to be updated as restaurants and breweries have different menu offerings or specials. View the guide here.

Clemson University fears enrollment impact from coronavirus

Clemson University may be one of the state's largest universities, but school officials say the coronavirus could have a big impact on enrollment and revenue.

Vice President of Finance and Facilities Tony Wagner presented Clemson's financial outlook to the board of trustees last week and said the school is in a good position compared to other institutions — but the prospect of online learning and cancelled fall sports could mean millions in lost revenue.

A recent study from the Wall Street Journal projects colleges nationwide will see a 15% decrease in fall enrollment. Clemson officials are monitoring those projections.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoUpstate.