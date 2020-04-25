Legislation includes research, relaxed school requirements, loans for small businesses, and government health care for low-income coronavirus patients.

The North Carolina General Assembly will meet Tuesday and begin considering legislation intended to help students, families, workers, businesses and others get through the coronavirus crisis and its COVID-19 disease.

Anything the state government does faces a huge hurdle: Money. With much of the North Carolina economy shut down, state tax revenues have crashed. For example, the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced layoffs and construction project delays because it faces a $300 million shortfall.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Fayetteville Observer at fayobserver.com/subscribenow. Follow fayobserver.com/topics/coronavirus for more coronavirus coverage.

The state House has a 76-member, bipartisan Select Committee on COVID-19 that has been assessing the difficulties the government and public are enduring and proposing laws in response.

State Rep. John Szoka of Cumberland County said he is hopeful that the legislation he worked on, which focuses on economic support, will quickly pass the legislature and be signed by the governor by the end of the week.

"It’s very simple. It needs to be done," Szoka said.

The COVID-19 committee had four subcommittees — called working groups — that focused on economic support, education, health care and state operations. In addition to Szoka, state Reps. Elmer Floyd, Marvin Lucas and Billy Richardson were on the COVID-19 committee and working groups.

Some of the main proposals that emerged from the committee:

• A $75 million allocation to expand an emergency bridge-loan fund that is helping small businesses.

• With tax filing deadlines postponed three months to July 15, late-payment interest penalties and the like could be waived for individuals and businesses.

• Some of the usual standardized tests and requirements for students in grades K through 12 are expected to be waived.

Cash shortage

But as the lawmakers strive to help their constituents, they also face a daunting challenge: The shut-down of the economy means far fewer people and businesses are paying the income taxes, sales taxes and other taxes that pay for everyday government operations.

"We’ll be looking for nickels in fountains soon," said Szoka, a senior chairman of the state House Finance Committee.

The legislature is trying to figure out how to keep the government running, absorb the added costs of the pandemic and help the people and businesses that have lost their livelihoods due to the coronavirus recession, Szoka said.

Tax collections plummeted 12 years ago during the Great Recession. The government took steps to keep the state running. Among them: It spent down its cash reserves (known as the Rainy Day Fund), it cut spending, it postponed purchases and construction projects, it furloughed state employees and it increased taxes.

The state also received money from the federal government.

With the coronavirus recession, the legislature hopes to avoid the most severe of the austere measures of the past, Szoka said.

A key thing that helps: The state’s cash reserves are far greater now than they were when the Great Recession started.

The latest report from the state controller says North Carolina’s unreserved fund balance in March was $1.79 billion vs. $727.6 million a year prior.

According to a legislative report published in May 2012, the state’s Rainy Day Fund was budgeted at $786.6 million when the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009 started. That dropped to a budgeted $150 million.

The federal government this month further helped North Carolina by sending the state $2 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, commonly called the CARES Act. The legislature will decide how to spend that money, Treasurer Dale Folwell — a COVID-19 survivor — said in a news release.

How will that money be spent? What new policies are being considered? Here are some details.

Small business loans

A House bill would appropriate $75 million to the nonprofit Golden Leaf Foundation for small business loans.

In March, the foundation created the NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program and put $15 million into it. The program offered up to $50,000 in bridge loans to small businesses to help them survive the crisis.

Demand far outstripped the $15 million, the foundation said. As of April 20, it said 4,037 businesses had applied and requested nearly $139.4 million.

Golden Leaf spokeswoman Jenny Tinklepaugh said businesses needing help should apply even though the initial $15 million has run out and the additional funding would still be short of the demand. As loans are repaid, she said, the repayment money will be used to make new loans.

Tax deadlines

Deadlines for North Carolina personal income taxes, corporate income taxes and franchise taxes that were due on or before April 15 would be extended to July 15.

Masks

There are exceptions, but in general, it’s illegal to wear a mask in public. The law would be tweaked to "clarify that masks may be worn on certain public and private premises to ensure the physical health or safety of the wearer," a legislative document says.

However, the person would have to remove the mask during a traffic stop, police roadblock or when approached by a law enforcement officer.

Vehicle registrations, driver licenses

Expiration dates would be extended by six months, if the expiration date is during the coronavirus crisis, for a number of Division of Motor Vehicle documents. These include driver licenses, state identification cards, vehicle inspections and registrations and vehicle property taxes, handicapped parking placards, and some other DMV-related licenses.

Education

Various standardized testing requirements would be modified in K through 12 education.

Two weeks of supplemental "jump start" instruction would be provided in August to at-risk students and other students who need additional help before the new school year starts.

The public schools would be allowed to start the 2020-21 school year as early as Aug. 17. Current law mandates that school start later in August.

Research, testing, tracking

A COVID-19 Response Research Fund would be created, with $110 million. Its goals are to rapidly develop neutralizing antibodies and a vaccine for COVID-19, do community testing, and do other research related to COVID-19. The allocations:

• $25 million to the Duke University Human Vaccine Institute of the Duke University School of Medicine.

• $25 million to the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

• $25 million to the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

• $25 million to the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

• $10 million to the Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine for a community and rural-focused primary care workforce response to COVID-19.

Separate from the $110 million, another $25 million would be allocated to the state Department of Health and Human Services to expand public and private COVID-19 testing, trace those who could have come in contact with infected people, track trends, and do other research and analysis to better understand and predict the spread of the infections.

Legislation also would direct the North Carolina Area Health Education Center to study issues that affect health care delivery and the health care workforce during a pandemic. It should determine issues that need to be addressed in the aftermath of this pandemic and propose plans for handling a future health crisis.

Hospitals, clinics, dentists

Legislation includes $100 million for hospitals in underserved and rural communities, $25 million for teaching hospitals and $25 million for large hospitals. This is to help them cover costs connected to providing care for people with the coronavirus.

Another $1.4 million is for free and charitable health clinics.

Other legislation would authorize dentists to do COVID-19 testing and diagnosis.

Medicaid

The plans include $40 million for the Medicaid program. The goals include providing care and coronavirus testing to lower-income people who don’t have health insurance and helping health care providers who are at risk of going out of business because their revenues have been disrupted by the pandemic.

Food, safety, shelter, child care

Plans call for:

• $25 million for adult and child protective services response, support for homeless and domestic violence shelters, housing security, child care response, and technology modifications to support COVID-19 emergency relief beneficiaries.

• $8.5 million for food charities.

• $2.25 million to provide an extra $100 per month per child to foster care parents who get foster care assistance. It would just be for April, May and June.

Video notaries

During the emergency, notaries and witnesses would be allowed to view the signing of documents via a video connection instead of in person.

Marriage licenses

Temporarily, marriage licenses could be issued via remote audio-video communication instead of in person. And the licenses would be valid for 120 days instead of 60 days.

Licenses, fines, fees

State regulatory and licensing agencies would be allowed, due to the coronavirus crisis, to delay or modify the collection of fees, fines, or late payments, postpone renewal dates of permits and licenses, and delay or modify educational or examination requirements.

First responder worker’s compensation

State Rep. Billy Richardson of Fayetteville said he is seeking a law to ensure that emergency responders who get infected with coronavirus while working can get worker’s compensation. In particular, he wants to make sure they are covered for any long-term health effects.

Recent reports have said COVID-19 has caused long-term damage to some patients’ lungs, hearts and other organ systems. There are also reports of blood clots and sudden strokes.

Help for fishermen

Richardson wants to establish a $10 million fund to help commercial fishermen and the operators of charter fishing boats who have lost business due to the crisis.

Staff writer Paul Woolverton can be reached at pwoolverton@fayobserver.com or 910-261-4710.