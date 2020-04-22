Many local restaurants are still serving food even if customers can't eat in by using takeout, delivery and curbside options. This list will be updated. Email gwhisnant@shj.com to let us know about your restaurant's takeout and delivery options.

Takeout and delivery at Spartanburg-area restaurants

Check restaurant social media feeds for most updated information.

Renato in Centro - 121 W Main St., Spartanburg. 864-585-7027. Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and Monday-Saturday 5:30-9 p.m. Open for curbside pick up. Full menu as well as some specials.

Converse Deli - 551 E Main St., Spartanburg. 864-585-5580. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Takeout, curbside and delivery through Hub City Delivery.

The Crepe Factory - 137 W. Main St., Spartanburg. 864-764-1400. Curbside and no-contact takeout. Offering corporate box lunches and take and bake meals. Check Facebook and Instagram pages for specials. Order via phone, www.thecrepefactoryspartanburg.com or through Hub City Delivery.

Burgers & Bakery - 8881 Warren H Abernathy Hwy. Call for pick up in the lobby or will bring it to your car. Delivery through DoorDash and Hub City Delivery. Call to order or order in person: 864-310-4495. Hours: Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (lunch menu) Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (lunch menu) Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (breakfast and lunch menu) Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (breakfast and lunch menu). Visit Burgers & Bakery's Facebook page for menu and more information.

El Primo #2 - 700 E. Main St. Suite 5-b Duncan. Monday-Sunday 11 am-9 pm. 864-439-9020.



Wild Wing Cafe - 111 W. Main St., Spartanburg. 864-585-4646. Offer curbside togo at service entrance off of Broad Street and delivery within the area.

Southern BBQ - 6 Fairview Church Rd. Spartanburg. 864-515-9877. Carry out and curbside orders Tuesday-Friday 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Carolina BBQ and More - 7119 Lone Oak Rd. Spartanburg. 864-503-0542. Call for takeout with curbside pickup. Online ordering at www.mycarolinabbq.com with curbside pickup. Delivery through DoorDash, Hub City, Grubhub, PostMates or Bite Squad. 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bronco Mexican Restaurant - 1560 Union St. Spartanburg. 864-542-0230. Curbside pick-up, call-in. Online ordering via Bronco Mexican Restaurant App available on Google or Apple or on www.chownow.com and Hub City Delivery. Boston Pizzeria - 136 Fernwood Dr, Spartanburg. 864-577-9322. Monday-Saturday. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Manny's Greek and Italian - 2520 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs.864-578-7334. Open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm. Sunday 11am-8pm. Offering curbside service and takeout.

CJ's Restaurant - 864-578-0033. 3003 Old Furnace Road. Boiling Springs. Tuesday-Friday and Sundays: 11 am-3 pm. Call ahead to place order.

Eggs Up Grill - 551 E Main St, Spartanburg. Open for take out, curbside pickup and delivery via Hub City Delivery. Online ordering through www.eggsupgrill.com and Toast Take Out app. Now offering a $25 family meal. Offering limited grocery items: https://www.facebook.com/EUGSpartanburg/posts/493033838239193

Nacho Taco - 129 N Spring St, Spartanburg. 864-586-1191. Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nacho Taco is offering deliveries within walking distance.

Don Rey - 3720 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs. 864-814-0222. 7 days. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Don Rey is offering curbside as well as normal take out.

V Twin Grill - 240 Highway 292 Inman. Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 864 708 3558. Delivery within 15 mile radius. Closed Monday for cleaning. Reopens Tuesday, March 24.

Dickey's BBQ of Boiling Springs - 1915 Old Furnace Rd. Boiling Springs. 864-310-6080. Delivery, pickup or curbside carryout. Order at Dickeys.com, on the app or call 866-BARBECUE.

Jason's Deli - 1450 W O. Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg. 864-574-0202 Free delivery up to 15 miles. $25 minimum.

McAlister's Deli - 150 Dorman Centre Dr Suite B, Spartanburg. 864-595-0550. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Order inside, call in or order online. Curbside is available through McAlister’s app. Also have delivery service through Door Dash, Grub Hub, Bite Squad, Hub City and Uber Eats.

Deno’s Subs and Seafood - 113 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg. 864-707-5077/78. Offering takeout and call-ins. Using Grub Hub and Bite Squad starting next week. Open 7 days a week from noon to 10 p.m.

Mon Amie Morning Cafe - Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Can call to pick up at 864-541-7981 or call Hub City for delivery. Full menu and ask for specials.

The Hot Dog Café - 605 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman. Open Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout orders only. We take walk-ins or you may place a call-in an order at 864-439-3647.

Holden’s Ranch - 580 Southport Rd. Spartanburg. 864-576-7396. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Takeout, curbside delivery or delivery through Hub City Delivery.

Renato In Centro - 121 W. Main St., Spartanburg. 864-585-7027. Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 5:30-9 p.m. Curbside pick up at back door on Broad Street. Can also deliver. Also selling wine by the bottle.

JuicyVerse - 3024 E. Main St. Ext. Spartanburg. 864-541-8834. 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To place an order, text 864-504-5822, Facebook or Instagram message JuicyVerse, visit www.juicyverse.com. Takeout and curbside delivery. Delivery is also available with a $50 minimum order.

Rocky Moo - 100 E. Main St. STE R4. Spartanburg. Order online at RockyMoo.com. Noon-9 p.m. 7 days a week. Delivery by: Hub City Delivery, DoorDash and Bite Squad.

Thai Y’all Boiling Springs - 3720 Boiling Springs Rd., STE H. Boiling Springs. Place an order for pick up and delivery through Thai Y’all app. Customer can download from www.thaiyall.com or search Thai Y’all in AppStore or GooglePlay. The customer will receive a text message once the order is ready to pick up. Will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. 15 percent off for first order through app with promo code: THAIYALL. 10 perecent off for all customers until dine-in ban lifted with promo code: SUPPORT.

Thai Y’all Roebuck - 3257 Carolina Country Club Rd. Roebuck. Opens Monday, March 23 with 50 percent off on soft opening. Promo code: ROEBUCK. Will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Dudley’s - 1055 Fernwood Glendale Rd, Spartanburg. 864- 573-2626. Will be closed Thursday, March 19. Will re-open for takeout and Hub City Delivery Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Next week’s hours will be posted.

Lime Leaf Thai Cuisine - 101 East Main Street Spartanburg. 864-542-2171 for takeout. Also using Hub City Delivery. Hours are: Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 5-9 p.m.

Ricky’s Drive In West - 497 E. Blackstock Rd. Spartanburg. 864-587-7440. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Take out, drive through and delivery via BiteSquad.

Lil’ Rick’s East - 1523 Asheville Hwy. Spartanburg. 864-585-0002. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Take out, drive through and Delivery via BiteSquad.

Blue Bay Seafood - 1533 John B.White Sr Blvd. 864-574-1144. Call ahead to place order. Walk in to pick up or can bring it to your car. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Groucho’s Deli - 100 E. Main St., Spartanburg. 864-582-2662. Offering takeout, call in, curb side and online ordering as well as delivery through Hub City Delivery.

Shane’s Rib Shack - 1735 John B. White Sr Blvd. Spartnaburg. Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Open for carry out, catering delivery and curbside takeout. Order online at order.shanesribshack.com or call 864-586-1577. Delivery available through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Hub City delivery.

Little Pigs BBQ - 840 S. Pine St. Spartanburg. 864-310-6282 Text orders welcome at 864-621-7070 or email orders to Littlepigsbbq2@gmail.com. Open for takeout and curbside. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday. Delivery: Hub City, Bite Squad, Door Dash, Uber Eats. Catering: EzCater.

Thai Taste - 145 Southport Rd. Spartanburg. Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday noon-10 p.m. 864-595-6040.

Southside Smokehouse & Grille - 726 S. Howard Ave., Landrum. 864 457-4581. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for carryout and delivery. Visit www.southsidesmokehouse.com for details.

Carolina Cafe - 211 Old Metal Rd., Gaffney. Tuesday-Saturday. Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. (8 p.m. Friday, Saturday). View Menu at www.carolinacafegaffney.com. 864-406-0333. FB Messenger: @carolinacafegaffney. Curbside delivery options available within a 10-mile radius starting March 24.

Bangkok on 9 - 1398 Boiling Springs Rd. Spartanburg. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. M-F and 4-10:30 p.m. on Sat. Offering takeout, or curbside delivery. 864-814-0418 and speak to a server.

Jersey Mike's Subs - 1915 E. Main St. Spartanburg. 10 a.m-9 p.m. everyday. In-store to go orders, online and through app. Delivery: App, Hub City Delivery, DoorDash, UberEats, Bitesquad and Grub Hub. Catering: online, app and EZcater.

Law Dogs - 13921 Asheville Hwy. Inman. 864-708-3533. Offering take out, call in, curbside and delivery within Inman. Also with Hub City Delivery for locations outside of the Inman city limits. Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Wings Etc. - 2644 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs. 864-551-2043. Delivery with Hub City, BiteSquad and GrubHub. Also online ordering at Togo, wingsetc.com or phone in. Within 10 miles, will deliver large to go orders with no delivery fee.

Two Samuels - 351 E Henry St Suite A, Spartanburg. 864-596-5080. To go and curbside. Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Also doing bulk deli's of chicken salad, shrimp salad, broccoli salad, etc. May offer family meal options next week.

Miyako Sushi Group and Bar 1884 - 118 a and b Magnolia St., Spartanburg. 864-583-5112. Both restaurants offer to go and delivery. Delivery from Miyako and Hub City Delivery. Will also do curbside. 118 a and b magnolia street Spartanburg. Hours will be updated and posted on Miyako, Bar 1884 and Irashiai Facebook pages.

Kitchen 292 - 2870 SC-292, Inman. 864-707-5117. Offering call in, to go and curbside. Use To Go app and Hub City Delivery for delivery. www.kitchen292.com.

College Town Cafe - 608 Ethel Rd. Spartanburg. 864-699-9788. Extending hours to 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Online ordering should be available in the next couple of days at www.collegetowncafesc.com.

Roebuck Fish Camp - 597 McAbee Rd, Roebuck. (864) 576-3542. Will still be open for to go orders. 864-576-3542. Thursday-Saturday 4-8:30 p.m.

Papa’s Breakfast Nook - 191 East Saint John St. 864-582-6655. Open for to go orders 24-7, 7 days a week. Call ahead for your order or taking orders at the counter.

Little Pigs BBQ - 840 S Pine St, Spartanburg. 864-310-6282. Offering curbside, online and pick up orders. 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Bulk and plates are available.

Blondie’s - 204 S Florida Ave, Chesnee. 864-461-7111. Open for take out and will offer curbside/car-hop services. Call in your order and call again when you arrive. Lunch-only hours Monday through Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner hours Thursday and Friday 4-8 p.m.

Monterrey - 149 Fernwood Dr, Spartanburg. 864-582-7700. Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Delivery Hub City Delivery.

Famous Pizza of Boiling Springs - 8642 Asheville Hwy Boiling Springs. 864-578-8282. Noon-8:30 p.m. Call in, drive through and delivery through Hub City Delivery, Bite Squad and Door Dash.

Thin Que Line BBQ - 13241 Asheville Hwy. Inman. 864-708-1153. Available for take out or delivery. $4 delivery fee. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Bluegrass BBQ - 5326 S. Main St. Cowpens. 864-406-0072. Tuesday-Saturday for takeouts 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Carhop with a horn blow. Offering family packs at a discount price.

Cribbs Kitchen - 226B W. Main St., Spartanburg. Hours of Operation: Tuesday–Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Order by calling 864-699-9669, email:cribbsmanager@gmail.com for curb side pick up or for in-house Delivery or Hub City Delivery.

Health in Hand - 201-A Wall St., Spartanburg. Current hours of operation: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Order by calling 864-707-2692 or on the Health in Hand app or website, also using Hub City Delivery.

The Kennedy - 221 E. Kennedy St., Spartanburg. Hours of Operation: Tuesday–Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Order by calling 864-586-5554. Email: thekennedysc@gmail.com for curb side pick up or for in-house delivery or Hub City Delivery.

Inman House of Pizza - 11230 Asheville Hwy. Inman. Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Take out or delivery in the Inman area. 864-472-0880.

Main Street Pub - 252 W. Main St., Spartanburg. Hours of Operation: Monday–Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Order by calling 864-573-1165. Email: mainstreet252@gmail.com for curb side pick up or for in-house delivery or through Hub City Delivery.

Baber Rhyne - 288 Magnolia St. Baberrhyne.com for pick up or delivery. Call in 864-804-6767. Monday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Stax’s Drake House - 511 N. Howard Ave. Landrum. Call in for a sample plate, salad, dessert, beverage and tax included for $13. Also, can come inside and make your own boxed lunches. 864-457-2533.

Heirloom - A Milltown Eatery - 805 Spartan Blvd., Spartanburg. Takeout/curbside hours: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Order by calling 864-913-1212.

Blue Moon Specialty Foods - 130 S. Church St., Spartanburg. Blue Moon is a licensed grocery store, so the store remains open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday) and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturdays to shop for groceries and prepared meals to go. Call 864-586-2344.

Le Spice Downtown - 155 W. Main St. Lespicedowntown.com for pick up or delivery. Call in 864-586-5008. Monday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Longhorn - 1504 W.O. Ezell Blvd., Spartanburg. Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 864-595-2817. Offering curbside or walk up to our side door nearest the to go parking.

Dolline’s Cafe - 140 S. Main St., Spartanburg. 6 a.m. -2 p.m. Monday- Saturday. Curbside pickup, carry out. 864-579-9273.

Willy Taco - 930 E Main St, Spartanburg. 864-327-822. Offering curb side take out from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Eat Drink Flock Shop - 970 S Pine St. Spartanburg. 864-327-8228 or order online at eatdrinkflock.com. Offering curb side take out from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Closed Mondays.

The 8.6 Pho. - 4082 SC-9, Boiling Springs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Monday, closed Tuesdays. Order by calling 864-804-6208 or through Hub City Delivery. Pick up window is also available.

The Skillet Restaurant - 435 E. Main St. Spartanburg. Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 864-342-9978. Curbside, can order take out inside, delivery options available through The Skillet or Hub City Delivery.

Fratello’s - 1047 Fernwood-Glendale Rd. Spartanburg. 864-327-8281. Pick up, curb side, family catering, delivery options. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Wagon Wheel Fish Camp - 115 Wagon Wheel Rd., Cowpens. Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 864-463-6531. Order inside or order through Facebook page. When order is ready, will receive text.

The Farmer’s Table - 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. Spartanburg. This week: Thursday and Friday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.). Saturday and Sunday (9 a.m.-2 p.m.). Future: Monday-Friday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) Saturday and Sunday (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) New services offered : To go, Curb side service. Delivery: Hub City Delivery. Food Truck for bookings: Residential, neighborhoods and businesses. To place to go or curb side service: 864-582-6554 .Email thefarmerstablesc@gmail.com for food truck information.

Pig Out BBQ - 3001 New Cut Rd. Inman. Wednesday (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). Thursday and Friday (11 a.m.-8 p.m.). Saturday (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). 864-949-7431.

Bubbas BBQ & Bash - 827 W. Blackstock Rd. Monday-Saturday (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) Place to go orders for pickup inside or at our drive through. 864-582-7487. Several options online for delivery at bubbasbbq&bash.com.

Chicken Salad Chick - 449 E. Main St. Suite E. Monday-Saturday 11 a.m-6:30 p.m. Online: order.chickensaladchick.com. Phone: 864-205-2812. Or the order can be placed in store for takeout. If a guest would like curbside pickup they can call the store at arrival. Also still able to complete and deliver catering orders. Those can be placed via phone and online at chickcatering.com.

Honey Baked Ham of Spartanburg - Catering available, order online at myhoneybaked.com. Setting up service with DoorDash. To go orders only in store. Drive through is suggested for most.

Venus Pie Pizzeria - 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 864-582-4200. to place order or order through Hub City Delivery. Take out or curbside delivery upon request.

Pig Out BBQ #2 - 1945 Drayton Rd. Spartanburg. Tuesday and Wednesday (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). Thursday and Saturday (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) 864-327-8230. Order inside, grab and go, curb side, call ahead, Hub City Delivery.

Holy Molli - 2500 Winchester Pl. Unit 108, Spartanburg,. Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 864-279-0386. Email: orders@eatholymolli.com. Pick up window, order by call or email.

Apollos House of Pizza - 8151 Warren H Abernathy Hwy, Spartanburg. 864-587-7117. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.Monday through Thursday. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Phone, walk-in and Hub City Delivery.

Burrito Hub - 253 Magnolia St., Spartanburg. 864-327-8406. Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Curbside pick up, call when you’re outside. Delivery through Hub City Delivery. burritohub.info

Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery - 197 E. Saint John St. 864-541-7379. Selling food and beer to go. ciclopstogo@gmail.com.

Plankowner Brewing Company - 109 Sloane Garden Rd., Boiling Springs. 864-913-1330. Tuesday-Friday 3-7 p.m., Saturday noon- 6 p.m., Full menu and packaged beer to go.

Nu-Way Lounge & Restaurant - 373 E. Kennedy St., Spartanburg. 864-582-9685. Open Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for takeout. Visit https://nuwaylounge.com for menu.

Delaney’s Irish Pub - 117 West Main St. Spartanburg. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (maybe longer). 864-583-3100. Curb side pick up directly in front of the pub by phone. Delivery for orders over $20 via HubCity Delivery. Menu at: www.delaneyspubsc.com

Ike's Korner Grill - 104 Archer Rd., Spartanburg. 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 864-542-0911. Phone, walk-in, Hub City Delivery options.

Monarch Cafe featuring Pierre’s - 498 Howard St. Spartanburg. Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. 864-707-2223 or use GRUBHUB or UberEats for delivery.

Pete's of Gaffney - 1405 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney. 864-487-7201. 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Phone, walk-in, Gaffney On The Go. www.petesofgaffney.com.

The Village Tavern - 2434 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg. 864-576-1996. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 7 days a week. Phone, walk-in.

CityRange Steakhouse Grill-Spartanburg - 774 Spartan Boulevard, Spartanburg. 864-327-3333. Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. To order curbside takeout, please call the restaurant. Also available for delivery through Hub City Delivery or Doordash. Offering box lunches and family meals (feeds up to 4) as well as an abbreviated menu. Also available for purchase: full bottles of wine (50 percent off) and six packs of beer.

John’s Cafe & Catering - 311 Bennett Dairy Rd. Spartanburg. Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Friday: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 6:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 864-579-7969. Order Online: www.johnscafeandcatering.com.

Crawford’s Restaurant - 5225 S. Main St., Cowpens. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Curb side, call-in, drive through and delivery within an 8-minute drive.

LOCAL F.I.G. - 116 Magnolia St., Spartanburg. 864-327-9370. Monday-Sunday noon-9 p.m. Curb side pickup and take out. Delivery via Hub City Delivery and Bite Squad. To see menu visit Facebook page.

Herb'N Eats - 827 Union St. 864-310-4428. Call your orders in and come in and pay. If your order is not ready, will use "HerbSide" service and bring it to car when it's ready. Delivery with Hub City Delivery.

Snackshack SC - 1982 Chesnee Hwy. Spartanburg. 864-586-5551. Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday noon-6 p.m. Order through BiteSquad or Hub City Delivery. Also offering curbside delivery for call-ins.

El Burrito - 3614 Parris Bridge Rd. Boiling Springs. 864-814-0770. Call-in orders and come in and pay. If your order is not ready, we will bring it to your car when it's ready.

Capri’s Italian of Boiling Springs - 1927 Boiling Springs Rd. Boiling Springs. Sunday-Thursday 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sat 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Call in to go orders 864-599-6800. Can also order online caprisitalian.net or delivery with Hub City Delivery. Providing curb side pickup for those who would prefer staying in their vehicle.

Delightful Dishes - 13144 Asheville Hwy. Inman. 864-472-6305. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Online pick up orders can be placed at: https://www.delightfuldishes.com. Weekly Dish Delivery orders: https://www.delightfuldishes.com/weekly-dish-delivery.

Red Hill Hotdogs - 408 Old Spartanburg Hwy. Lyman. 864-439-7603.Takeout window, curbside or call in for pickup. Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Holmes Hot Dogs - 925 W. Blackstock Rd. Spartanburg. 864-576-0801. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call in orders and curbside pick up. Will be open Saturday, March 21. Holmeshotdogs.com.

Wade’s restaurant - 1000 N Pine St., Spartanburg. 864-582-3800. Must call ahead to place a to go order. No walk-up orders. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For menu, visit eatatwades.com or call the menu line at 864.208.0711. Some regular items may not be available.

Tadpole fish camp - 13445 E. Wade Hampton Blvd. Greer. Thursday-Saturday 3-8 p.m. 864-877-6316. Or door dash delivery.

Texas Roadhouse - 1371 W.O. Ezell Blvd. Spartanburg. 864-576-2913. Mon.-Fri. 3-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 11:30 am-8 pm. Call ahead, lines are set up for all the traffic. Servers are there to assist in the parking lot.

New Groove Brewery - 4078 Hwy. 9, Boiling Springs. 864-586-3900 . Limited food menu Monday-Thursday, specials to be announced for Friday and Saturday. Hours: 3-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Noon-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Online ordering for pickup or curb side. https://new-groove-artisan-brewery.square.site/

Southport Bar & Grill - 629 Southport Rd., Roebuck. 864-596-1077. Curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also have beer and wine to go.

Shaking D’Z - 100 McMillan Dr. Suite C, Spartanburg. 864-327-9198. 864-597-1634. Curbside delivery from 3 p.m.-4 a.m.

Sugar-n-Spice - 212 S Pine St., Spartanburg. 864-585-3991. To-go orders only. If you would like curb-side delivery please make sure to state the make and model of your car and call back when you have arrived. Otherwise please come in and pick up your order as normal.

DRAY: Bar + Grill - 1800 Drayton Rd., Drayton. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 p.m. on Saturday. Order on our website (www.draybarandgrill.com) or call 864-310-4177.

Gerhard's Cafe - 1200 E. Main St., Spartanburg, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Offering takeout, or you can call 864-591-1920 and speak to a server and they will take care of your pickup order.

Peach Blossom - 910 Hospitality Dr., Spartanburg. 864-578-4670. 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Call the menu line 864-578-4221 for daily meat and vegetable options then call 864-578-4670 and place your order for pickup.