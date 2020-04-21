ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Casee Darlene Leonard, 28, of 252 Eulala Leonard Road, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, June 9.

• Aaron Keith Merrill, 29, of unknown address, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor violation of an executive order, $2,000 secured bond, Aug. 6.

• Ashley Nicole Pond, 31, of 402 National Blvd, Room 161, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, June 8.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• A number of counterfeit checks valued at $19,000 were reportedly written on the account of business located at 720 W. Center St. between March 26 and April 14