CARTERET COUNTY – Carteret County has reported the death of a second county resident due to complications associated with the novel coronavirus.

The resident was in their late 60s and had several underlying health conditions, according to the news release issued Friday by the Carteret County Health Department.

No further information was released to protect the privacy of the patient’s family, the release said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our resident,” Carteret County Nursing Director Kim Davis said in a statement. “This virus has a greater risk for those individuals who are elderly and those with underlying chronic health conditions. We urge everyone to protect yourself and our community by staying at home, practicing social distancing when conducting essential business, and employing preventive measures such as cleaning/disinfecting surfaces frequently and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

The first COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident was reported on April 6 and was an elderly resident in their 80s who also had several underlying medical conditions.

A previous COVID-19 death reported by the health department on March 30 was a Virginia resident who died in Carteret County. However, this death was not reported as a Carteret County death as all deaths associated with the coronavirus pandemic are reported in the county of residence.

People who think they have COVID-19 showing mild symptoms such as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are encouraged to isolate themselves at home, separate themselves from others within the household as much as possible, and call their medical provider for advice.

Those at higher risk of getting sick with COVID-19 should call their medical provider if they develop symptoms of fever or cough.

Individuals with more serious or worsening symptoms, should call their medical provider or 911 immediately. Those symptoms include worsening shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, or blue lips, the release said.

For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-728-7060.