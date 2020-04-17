A Hubert man has been charged after meth, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, a gun and several thousand dollars in cash were seized from his car following a traffic stop, authorities say.

Christoper Maurice Lamar Hodges, 37, of Parnell Road in Hubert, was charged Thursday by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office with three counts each of felony trafficking heroin and felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine, and one count each of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture,sell,deliver crystal methamphetamine, felony manufacture of a schedule one controlled substance, felony manufacturer of a scheduled two controlled substance, felony maintain vehicle for controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and resist, obstruct, delay a law enforcement officer, according to the OCSO.

He was also charged with two counts felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies seized more than 110 grams of meth, 51 grams of heroin, 11 grams of cocaine, six grams of marijuana, a firearm and approximately $3,584 in cash from his car, according to the department. Col. Chris Thomas confirmed the firearm was a 9mm Taurus handgun.

On Thursday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit was conducting an investigation into drugs being sold from a house in the Gum Branch area of Jacksonville. Detectives noticed a car with fictitious tags leaving the house and attempted to stop it, according to a Facebook post from the Onslow County Sheriff Department.

According to the department, Hodges left the car and began fleeing on foot, but was taken into custody shortly afterwards. Deputies reported Hodges was allegedly being combative with detectives and a handgun fell out of his waist during.

Hodges was transported to Onslow County Detention Center and has been placed under a $1 million secured bond while awaiting his first court appearance.

Hodges was previously scheduled to appear in Onslow County District Court on June 1 for misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, according to the N.C. Courts Calendar.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2020-004716 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.