As businesses and industries shut their doors or experience decreased revenues due to COVID-19, Henderson County officials are concerned about what that could mean for sales tax revenue.

Money collected through sales tax is the second-largest source of revenue for the county’s budget. Property taxes make up the biggest portion.

At Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Bill Lapsley was clear that concern wasn’t for a hit in the thousands of dollars, but millions.

“This is a big deal,” he added.

An average of $2 million a month comes in through sales tax.

County Manager Steve Wyatt said he has regular discussions with individual commissioners about what this will mean for the upcoming budget cycle.

He stressed that the exact hit to revenues is unknown at this time. Property tax collections may also be a concern.

“We need to get people back to work. That is the bottom line,” Chairman Grady Hawkins said.

Commissioners are planning for their May meeting to be heavily focused on financials.

There’s concern that any budget shortfalls could hit the county’s construction projects.

Capital Projects Manager David Berry updated commissioners on the projects that are now on hold, as his department was instructed to halt all work for which contracts haven’t been signed.

This will affect projects with Henderson County Public Schools and Blue Ridge Community College.

Many projects already had estimates and contractors lined up. Staff is directed to go back to these contractors to make sure a price can be secured for the future.

Projects now on hold include work to the cafeteria entrance at Upward Elementary, paving at Flat Rock Middle, entrance work at Rugby Middle, a study for stadiums, outdoor lighting improvements at BRCC and updated wayfinding and monument signs at the college.

Large projects like Hendersonville High’s renovations and construction are not in jeopardy, as those contracts have already been signed.

Commissioners will have the opportunity to discuss the projects in the future to decide whether to go forward.