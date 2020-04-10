The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, inducted new members.

Phi Kappa Phi membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

The following are area individuals, all at East Carolina University, who were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:

• Clemmons: Jennifer Dobey and Grace Krell.

• Lexington: McKinley Baker, Kaitlyn Spach and Kaysie Wilt.

• Thomasville: Jessica Livengood.