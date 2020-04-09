The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email localdesk@jdnews.com.

Announcements for Thursday, April 8

Editor’s note: This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. To support local journalism, please consider subscribing to The Daily News at jdnews.com/subscribenow

The Duplin County Water Department will not disconnect service to residential customers for non-payment for at least 60 days. Late fees will not be imposed during this time, but customers are encouraged to keep bill payments current, if possible, to avoid a large balance due once the deferment period has ended.

Abundant Life Int’l Baptist Church, 1518 Gum Branch Road hosts an Easter drive-In service held in the parking lot from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 12. Social/physical-distancing compliant; remain in vehicle. Weather permitting. 910- 346-2356.

Mount Carmel Helps, Inc. Disaster Relief Team will be holding a Mobile Food Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the parking lot of Mittie’s Kitchen, 2586 Onslow Drive, Jacksonville. Stay in vehicle, food boxes will only be placed in the trunk. 910-554-2934.

The Town of Maysville will suspend the disconnection of water service for non-payment through May 30. The town will also waive late fees on balances that have a due date of March 31-May 30. Unpaid balances do no disappear and continues to be due to the town. The town encourage customers to pay whatever they can, as they can so that they are not building a large balance that may be difficult to pay. For more information, call 910-743-4441.

The Salvation Army has several openings for the CSFP (Commodity Supplemental Food Program) for senior citizens, age 60+ living in Onslow County. CSFP is a USDA program that provides a monthly package of food designed to supplement the nutritional needs of low-income senior citizens. Each box includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, protein, and dairy. If your income does not exceed the 2020 income guidelines. For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 910-346-8800.